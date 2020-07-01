Election commissioners begin counting a mountain of mailed-in primary ballots

Warren County Board of Elections commissioners are counting 3,630 mailed-in ballots to find out who won last month’s primaries.
It’s more ballots than they usually get by mail for a November general election.
More people participated in this small primary than in the contested 2016 Democratic presidential primary, in which 4,329 Democrats cast ballots in person and another 417 sent in absentee ballots.
This time, a total of 5,236 people cast ballots, although mostly by mail.
In a first, every county Board of Elections in the state mailed absentee ballot applications to every registered voter, encouraging them to avoid coronavirus by voting by mail. Many more people than normal asked for an absentee ballot.
That required commissioners to open thousands of envelopes Wednesday, check to make sure they were signed as required by law and feed each ballot through a counting machine. It takes a long time.
Election commissioners do not complain about high turnouts. But they wanted to certify the election before the Fourth of July holiday, which starts Friday.
That won’t happen, they said reluctantly.
But they might have unofficial results for the Warren County judge race on Thursday, they said.
They started with Warrensburg, where they only had to count 176 ballots for the town clerk position.
Incumbent Pamela Lloyd won the Republican line with 236 votes to challenger Ilana “Laney” Morgan’s 180 votes, in unofficial results.
Then commissioners began counting the primary election ballots by town in the judge races. They only finished six by the end of the day: Warrensburg, Thurman, Stony Creek, Lake George, Lake Luzerne and Johnsburg. They stayed late to finish Johnsburg.
That leaves them with six for Thursday, including the two biggest: Queensbury and Glens Falls.
“We’re hoping to cruise right along,” said Deputy Commissioner Kim Ross.
But she was not sure if they would be able to finish Thursday. If not, the judge race results for the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines will have to wait until Monday.
Also, next week they will count all the ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. That is going last because the outcome is not in doubt: Joe Biden has already secured enough votes for the nomination.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.