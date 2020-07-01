Election commissioners begin counting a mountain of mailed-in primary ballots

They started with Warrensburg, where they only had to count 176 ballots for the town clerk position.

Incumbent Pamela Lloyd won the Republican line with 236 votes to challenger Ilana “Laney” Morgan’s 180 votes, in unofficial results.

Then commissioners began counting the primary election ballots by town in the judge races. They only finished six by the end of the day: Warrensburg, Thurman, Stony Creek, Lake George, Lake Luzerne and Johnsburg. They stayed late to finish Johnsburg.

That leaves them with six for Thursday, including the two biggest: Queensbury and Glens Falls.

“We’re hoping to cruise right along,” said Deputy Commissioner Kim Ross.

But she was not sure if they would be able to finish Thursday. If not, the judge race results for the Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines will have to wait until Monday.

Also, next week they will count all the ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. That is going last because the outcome is not in doubt: Joe Biden has already secured enough votes for the nomination.

