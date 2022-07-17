Election 2022: Campaign war chests filling up, some more than others

Democratic state Senate candidate Jean Lapper received $15,328 in campaign contributions in one month as she jump-started her late entry as challenger of incumbent Republican Dan Stec.

Both candidates are from Queensbury.

Stec, a one-term incumbent, raised $45,693 over the previous six months, an average of about $8,000 per month.

Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser, had $26,079 in her campaign fund as of July 11, including a $10,000 loan from J. Davis O’Brien, a member of the Warren County Democratic Committee, according to a new campaign finance report filed with the state Board of Elections.

Stec had $94,066 in his campaign fund, as of July 11, according to his new campaign finance report.

Candidates file regular campaign reports twice a year, and more frequently in the month before an election. The reports are required by state law, intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Area Democratic leaders initially had been unable to field a challenger to Stec, but made a new attempt after new court-ordered redistricting maps that were finalized on May 20 diminished the Republican voting history pattern in the district.

Lapper confirmed her intention to run on June 10.

Stec has drawn support from labor unions, particularly police unions, in his re-election campaign.

New York State Correctional Officers and Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) contributed $1,500 to his campaign, New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association $2,550, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers $3,000.

Individual and business contributions of $1,000 or more to Stec’s campaign are as follows: Garry Douglass, Plattsburgh, $1,000; Giorgio DeRosa, Schuylerville, $1,500; Gary Dake, Saratoga Springs, $1,200; William Dow, Lake George, $1,500; Charles Stencel, Saranac Lake, $2,500; William Ferebee, Keene, $1,200; Lake George RV Park, $1,200; Ellsworth and Son Excavating, $1,500; Monaghan Medical Corp., $1,500, Double R Ranch, Deer Park, $2,500; Independent Health Care Services (home health care system), Syracuse, $1,200; Quality Hearing Instruments, $2,200; National Association of Realtors, $1,200; HANYS (hospital trade group), $1,200; VMJR Companies (construction contractor), $1,350; New York State Funeral Directors Association, $1,350.

Lapper’s individual and business contributions of $1,000 or more are as follows:

Elizabeth Singh, Hopewell Junction, $5,000; Harrison Freer, Queensbury, $1,000; J. Davis O’Brien, Queensbury, $1,000; Jennifer Lapper, Brooklyn, $2,000.

Warren County Democratic Committee, Queensbury Democratic Committee and St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee contributed $1,000 each.

Lapper personally contributed $1,025 to her campaign, as well as several in-kind contributions.

In another local race, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, has more than a 3-to-1 campaign cash advantage over Republican challenger David Catalfamo, despite Catalfamo’s boost from colleagues in former Gov. George Pataki’s administration and from other long-time political associates.

Woerner had $122,799 in her campaign fund, and Catalfamo $33,795, as of July 11, according to new periodic campaign finance reports filled with the state Board of Elections.

Factor in the $15,000 Woerner has paid for production and placement of television, radio and digital advertising, much of which has not yet run, and the disparity is even greater.

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, spent just $375 on Facebook advertising.

Woerner received $54,467 in contributions for the period between early January and July 11.

Her support included contributions from two local businessmen who traditionally contribute to Republican campaigns.

Gary Dake, of Stewart’s Shops, contributed $750, and John Hendrickson, widower of Saratoga Springs socialite Mary Lou Whitney, contributed $4,700.

Hendrickson is active in the Saratoga Springs horse racing community, which has backed Woerner through various industry organizations.

The New York Thoroughbred Association contributed $1,000 to Woerner’s campaign, Saratoga Harness Horsepersons’ Association $1,000, and New York Gaming Associates $500.

Woerner received $5,650 in contributions from labor unions, $500 from the Capital Region Business PAC, and $500 from the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce PAC.

Catalfamo, who worked in economic development and communications in the Pataki administration and later was a political consultant, received contributions of $4,700 from John Cahill, former state Department of Environment Conservation and later secretary to the governor in the Pataki administration, and $1,000 from Alexander “Sandy” Treadwell, former secretary of state and later state Republican chairman, among other former Pataki administration officials.

Kiernan Mahoney, a senior campaign adviser to Pataki, contributed $1,000.

Former U.S. Sen. Alphone D’Amato, R-N.Y. contributed $500, and former state Republican Chairman Ed Cox $1,000.

Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Andrew Giuliani contributed $250, and the congressional campaign fund of state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy $1,000.

In other local state legislative races:

43th Senate District: In the race for an open seat in the 43rd Senate District, Democrat Andrea Smyth, a longtime health care and family issues policy advocate from Troy, had $62,020 in her campaign fund, as of July 11, while Republican Jake Ashby, a state Assemblyman from Castleton, had $38,739 in his campaign fund. Smyth raised $39,322 over the previous six months, while Ashby raised $31,017. The district includes from Fort Edward south in Washington County, all of Rensselaer County, and a portion of Albany County.

44th Senate District: Neil Golub, the longtime Price Chopper executive who appeared in 2009 in a television commercial for Republican James Tedisco’s congressional campaign, is backing Tedisco’s opponent for state Senate this year. Golub contributed $11,000 to the state Senate campaign of Democrat Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator, according to a new campaign finance report filed with the state Board of Elections. Ostrelich had $74,370 in her campaign fund, as of July 11, and Tedisco had $130,858. Ostrelich raised $166,398 over the previous six months, while Tedisco raised $55,090. The district includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

114th Assembly District: Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who is unopposed, had $34,812 in his campaign fund, as of July 11. He received $21,275 in campaign contributions over the previous six months.