ELECTION 2020: Morning turnout steady, glitches overcome, voters find their voices

In-person voting in the Glens Falls region began Tuesday morning with lines almost everywhere, but by midday voters were only waiting a few minutes to get their ballots.
Turnout has been steady, but it’s not yet clear if it’s more than normal for a presidential election year, poll workers and elections commissioners said.
“We’ve voted 10,407. That’s 22 percent (of the voters),” said Warren County Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin. “It’s going smoothly.”
Poll workers in Warren County got a bit of a scare as they started to open. At 5:30 a.m., a half-hour before polls were to open, a data router failed and the electronic poll books wouldn’t work.
“But our IT department was on call for us,” McLaughlin said.
The problem was fixed before polls opened.
That was important because there were a lot of eager voters at 6 a.m.
“There were lines at pretty much all polling places,” McLaughlin said. “But once they got running, it’s going smoothly.”
In Washington County, the ballot scanner machine in Shushan wouldn’t work when polls opened.
“They did the right thing. They went to emergency ballots,” Washington County Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen said.
Support Local Journalism
“We got them a new machine and they’ll feed in the emergency ballots when they get a break.”
In Schuylerville, there was a line wrapped around Town Hall at 6 a.m., and throughout the morning there were short lines.
But residents said they didn’t mind waiting.
First-time voter Calin Stock said he has never before felt like he needed to change federal policies. But now, those policies have gotten personal.
“It is affecting me more and more,” he said. “Going on 30, I’ve never had a need to vote” before."
Republican Elizabeth Danaher said she voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because she was dismayed by what she sees as increasing racism.
In school, her biracial grandchildren have encountered racist comments, she said.
“It’s talked about, ‘You’re Black,’ like it’s a disease,” she said. “I’d like to see this country united. We’re all one, and somewhere we all lost that.”
Voter Lollie Abramson said she’s been researching how to bridge the political divide in her own family, as a way of helping unite the country.
“These are people I love. If I don’t work it out with people I love dearly, then there’s no hope for our country,” she said.
She advised not comparing people to right- and left-wing groups. Most Republicans are not part of the racist group Proud Boys, for example, she said. Instead of demonizing people and saying they’re immoral, focus on policies, Abramson said.
“Have a conversation. Be respectful in your tone,” she said. “Demonizing people, this is not the way to be constructive.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
