ELECTION 2020: Morning turnout steady, glitches overcome, voters find their voices

“We got them a new machine and they’ll feed in the emergency ballots when they get a break.”

In Schuylerville, there was a line wrapped around Town Hall at 6 a.m., and throughout the morning there were short lines.

But residents said they didn’t mind waiting.

First-time voter Calin Stock said he has never before felt like he needed to change federal policies. But now, those policies have gotten personal.

“It is affecting me more and more,” he said. “Going on 30, I’ve never had a need to vote” before."

Republican Elizabeth Danaher said she voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because she was dismayed by what she sees as increasing racism.

In school, her biracial grandchildren have encountered racist comments, she said.

“It’s talked about, ‘You’re Black,’ like it’s a disease,” she said. “I’d like to see this country united. We’re all one, and somewhere we all lost that.”

Voter Lollie Abramson said she’s been researching how to bridge the political divide in her own family, as a way of helping unite the country.