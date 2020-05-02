Eighth Warren County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

Statewide, the number of deaths edged up a little bit to 299 from 289 the day before. Of that, 276 people died in hospitals and 23 in nursing homes. The number of new hospitalizations was down from 954 to 831.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that the state is distributing $25 million in aid to support food banks. The Capital Region and Hudson Valley will see about $4.4 million of that funding.

In addition, Cuomo cited results from the antibody testing program showing that 12.3% of people tested for COVID-19 antibodies, showing whether a person was previously infected with the coronavirus or not. The state tested 15,000 people at grocery stores and community centers across the state. Men were more likely to have antibodies – 13.1% compared with 11.5% for women.

Broken down by region, New York City had the most percentage of people with antibodies at nearly 20%. The Capital District had 2.2%, which was the third lowest of 11 regions. Central New York had 1.9% and the North Country was at 1.2%.

The state also is going to distributed over 7 million cloth masks to homeless shelters, farm workers, nursing homes, faith-based organizations and food banks.

