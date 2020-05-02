Eighth Warren County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

QUEENSBURY — An eighth Warren County resident of a nursing home has died from COVID-19.
A total of 15 people have died from COVID-19 in the county. Five of the other deaths occurred at a hospital, one at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence.
Warren County Health Services also confirmed six additional COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents, which brings the total to 178. A total of 91 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living facilities and 76 in the community. Of the positive cases, 81 have fully recovered and 82 are still sick.
Four residents remain hospitalized — one more than on Friday. Three of those people hospitalized are in critical condition and one is moderately ill, according to a news release.
Overall, seven COVID-19 patients were in critical condition in various facilities as of Saturday.
Four more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 107 patients in Warren County overall, county officials announced.
The county’s joint testing site with Glens Falls Hospital will resume testing on Monday at the Warren County Municipal Center. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays.
People need to contact a doctor or urgent care center to receive a referral.
More information can be found on the county’s COVID-19 page at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
Washington County reported three more people tested positive for a total of 159 confirmed cases. Seventy-one people have recovered from the disease. Seven people are deceased.
Saratoga County picked up three more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 358.
The number of people who are hospitalized with the virus has decreased by one to 10, according to a news release issued on Saturday from the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.
The county on Saturday also announced the creation of a new data dashboard located on the Department of Public Health Services’ COVID-19 website at www.saratogacountyny.gov. It will contain a more specific breakdown of information including the number of cases and quarantines, hospitalizations and deaths, total positive cases by municipality and graphs on daily and total confirmed cases. The information will be updated each weekday.
As of Friday, 14 people had died from COVID-19 in the county. The highest number of positive cases is in Clifton Park with 77 followed by Halfmoon with 52; Saratoga Springs with 39; Wilton, 28; and Malta, 25.
Essex County had one new positive case for a total of 48. As of Saturday, 400 residents have been tested and 8% percent were positive.
Statewide, the number of deaths edged up a little bit to 299 from 289 the day before. Of that, 276 people died in hospitals and 23 in nursing homes. The number of new hospitalizations was down from 954 to 831.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that the state is distributing $25 million in aid to support food banks. The Capital Region and Hudson Valley will see about $4.4 million of that funding.
In addition, Cuomo cited results from the antibody testing program showing that 12.3% of people tested for COVID-19 antibodies, showing whether a person was previously infected with the coronavirus or not. The state tested 15,000 people at grocery stores and community centers across the state. Men were more likely to have antibodies – 13.1% compared with 11.5% for women.
Broken down by region, New York City had the most percentage of people with antibodies at nearly 20%. The Capital District had 2.2%, which was the third lowest of 11 regions. Central New York had 1.9% and the North Country was at 1.2%.
The state also is going to distributed over 7 million cloth masks to homeless shelters, farm workers, nursing homes, faith-based organizations and food banks.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
