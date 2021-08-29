Eight new virus cases reported in Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 18 additional recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 144 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 131 of them involving mild illness.

Eight were hospitalized as of Sunday, one fewer than Saturday. All were in moderate condition, and five were moderately ill outside of the hospital, officials said in a news release.

All of Sunday’s cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Four were quarantined for COVID exposures before testing positive. Two of Sunday’s cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposures was updated Friday, and can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. It includes Denny's Diner, Quaker Road, Queensbury, where multiple individuals were present throughout the days on Aug. 19, 20, 21 and 24. Anyone who was present during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine if feeling ill and seek a COVID test if feeling ill, officials advised.

Other potential exposures listed: Lily's Bar, Lake Shore Drive, Bolton, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Southwest Airlines Flight 4473, Aug. 23, Baltimore to Albany.

