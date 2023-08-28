From a press release: The Hebron Preservation Society is pleased to announce that they are hosting “Historic Highlights in Hebron," a tour of historic buildings in the town, Saturday, Sept. 23, rain or shine, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is the first tour in many years.

Six homes, a former house of worship and a one-room schoolhouse will be featured. The tour will meander across the rolling hills and valleys of the picturesque town with stops at the eight buildings.

The houses date from the 1700s through an energy efficient home circa 2006. Included in this year’s tour are the 1790 “Eagle House," the 1789 James Flack house and the James Reid house, circa 1830. The Reid house was originally part of a mill property and includes a waterfall and foundation of an 1830s grist mill. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by credit card in advance online or day of using either cash or personal check. Purchase tickets online, here.