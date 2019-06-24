SARATOGA — Eight people who were on a boat that sank were rescued from Saratoga Lake on Sunday night, police said.
No injuries were reported when a Seadoo Speedster went under on the lake around 5:15 p.m.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call was received about the boat going under, and the Sheriff's Office boat patrol and Arvin Hart firefighters responded.
The agencies were able to pluck all eight occupants from the water, and police reported all eight wore life vests.
It was unclear what caused the boat to take on water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Eight in a Seadoo Speedster? Can someone say "overloaded"? Five is too many but eight ?!?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.