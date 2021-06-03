Effort to require septic system inspections upon property transfer in Warren County falls short

“It is a complicated process altogether. It’s a costly process for sure and takes a long time. All for a good cause, but there’s a lot of pieces that need to fit in to make sure this is customer-friendly and easy to be administered by the county and the town together,” he said.

Dickinson said the town has spent more than $50,000 on research about areas of concern around the lake.

He pointed out that every one of those septic systems that needed replacing required the property owner to obtain at least one variance.

Braymer said Lake George has conducted wonderful research but not all towns have been able to obtain that type of information. The county needs to make sure people inspect septic systems near water bodies, she said.

“People are transferring their properties, especially right now because of the pandemic. People are buying up properties left and right and they are not checking these septic (systems),” she said. “We may be getting people from a city that don’t even know what a septic system is.”

Dickinson said he would like to see the county hold off on the legislation.