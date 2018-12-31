SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An Iris Avenue resident’s effort to put in a new mailbox post led to a gas line fire on Sunday afternoon.
The man punctured a gas line, and a spark ignited the gas that was spewing from the line, leading to a 6-foot-high plume of flames.
South Glens Falls firefighters responded, and National Grid was able to cut the gas to the area so the fire went out and repairs could be made.
South Glens Falls Fire Chief Nicholas Quinn said the incident showed the importance of checking the location of utility lines before digging. Those who plan to dig where there may be gas, electric or sewer lines should call 811 for a safety check beforehand.
