Try 1 month for 99¢
Gas line fire

A plume of fire pulses from a gas line in South Glens Falls on Sunday after a man punctured a line putting in a new mailbox post.

 Tri County Fire Videos, Scotty Jones

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An Iris Avenue resident’s effort to put in a new mailbox post led to a gas line fire on Sunday afternoon.

The man punctured a gas line, and a spark ignited the gas that was spewing from the line, leading to a 6-foot-high plume of flames.

South Glens Falls firefighters responded, and National Grid was able to cut the gas to the area so the fire went out and repairs could be made.

South Glens Falls Fire Chief Nicholas Quinn said the incident showed the importance of checking the location of utility lines before digging. Those who plan to dig where there may be gas, electric or sewer lines should call 811 for a safety check beforehand.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
10
0
0

Tags

Load comments