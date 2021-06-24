Effort to drop mileage reimbursement for Warren County supervisors fails

Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier asked how much the reimbursement costs the county. She said she has a round trip of 70 miles to get to meetings.

“I spend almost 2 hours getting down here and getting back,” she said. “It kind of disturbs me because I know there are board members here that get health insurance at $6,500 a year.”

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the cost was about $10,776 in 2019 and $10,107 in 2018. About a half-dozen supervisors have been putting in for mileage.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas said he was the sole member of the Finance Committee who opposed the resolution. He has not collected mileage since about 2009, but said he does not oppose anyone else doing it.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan questioned why towns could not compensate supervisors for driving to and from the county office.

Seeber said she deducts the mileage on her tax return.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild offered an amendment to make the effective date Jan. 1, 2022, which passed.

The overall motion failed, however, with nearly all of the supervisors outside Glens Falls and Queensbury voting in opposition.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

