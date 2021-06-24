Effort to drop mileage reimbursement for Warren County supervisors fails

QUEENSBURY — Upcounty supervisors rejected an effort by their downcounty counterparts to eliminate mileage reimbursement for traveling to meetings at the Warren County Municipal Center.
Majority Leader Doug Beaty, the Queensbury Republican who serves as chairman of the Finance Committee, put the resolution forward on the grounds that the county municipal campus in Queensbury is essentially the supervisors’ home office when they conduct county business.
“Can you name one company that pays their employees to go from their home to their office?” he said.
Beaty said the resolution would allow supervisors to put in for mileage when they are conducting business throughout the county, but not when they are attending full board or county meetings.
“I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for that,” he said.
Beaty said Washington County put a similar policy in place a couple of years ago and it seems to be working.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said the resolution took him by surprise. It seemed to be penalizing supervisors from the northern part of the county, he said.
“They have to travel some distance to go to these meetings and some distance to return home,” he said.
Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier asked how much the reimbursement costs the county. She said she has a round trip of 70 miles to get to meetings.
“I spend almost 2 hours getting down here and getting back,” she said. “It kind of disturbs me because I know there are board members here that get health insurance at $6,500 a year.”
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the cost was about $10,776 in 2019 and $10,107 in 2018. About a half-dozen supervisors have been putting in for mileage.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas said he was the sole member of the Finance Committee who opposed the resolution. He has not collected mileage since about 2009, but said he does not oppose anyone else doing it.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan questioned why towns could not compensate supervisors for driving to and from the county office.
Seeber said she deducts the mileage on her tax return.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild offered an amendment to make the effective date Jan. 1, 2022, which passed.
The overall motion failed, however, with nearly all of the supervisors outside Glens Falls and Queensbury voting in opposition.
