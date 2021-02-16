Edward Donohue seeking First Ward council seat in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The city’s First Ward finally has a candidate in this year’s elections.
Edward Donahue, a retired computer consultant and lifelong resident of the ward, announced on Tuesday he would be seeking the open position as a Democrat come November.
The seat is currently held by Jim Campinell, who has reached his term limit and can no longer run for office.
A retired computer consultant, Donohue grew up in the ward and is now looking to give back to the community.
His experience working as a manager for Tandy Corp. and later Radio Shack in the company's corporate sales division have provided him with the communication skills necessary for the position, he said.
“I think it’s time that I can serve and do something good for the people of the First Ward and city of Glens Falls,” Donahue said.
Donohue said he believes the city has been heading in the right direction, and is committed to bringing a number of outstanding housing and infrastructure projects to fruition, including those that are part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and housing projects at the Open Door Mission on Warren Street and Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health housing complex under construction on Cooper Street.
He would also like to see the field house at East Field be revamped and repairs made to various sidewalks and roads throughout the ward.
Donohue said he has also been following the potential development of a small piece of green space in the heart of downtown at the corner of Glen and Bay streets, where the old Glens Falls Insurance building once stood.
Developer Chris Patten’s plan to build a 64-unit apartment complex that mirrors the footprint of the old insurance building that once stood on the property has sharply divided some residents.
The city is seeking to purchase the property, but some have said that Patten should be able to move forward with his plans, arguing the apartment building would give the city additional tax revenue and would provide a boost to downtown businesses.
Donohue said he would love to see some type of project be built on the space, but doesn’t have any opinion about Patten’s plans because he has yet to see them.
"I definitely think anything you can do in a commercial sense as far as putting apartments there and getting more people downtown would be a plus for all those businesses down there, which need more people now and in the future to survive,” he said.
“Looking at the business end of it, it makes sense, but I know there are a lot of people that want to keep it a green space, too.”
The city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will also be key moving forward, Donohue said, though he noted there are too many uncertainties at the moment to formulate a recovery plan.
The situation is fluid and will change based on the amount of economic aid provided to state and local governments under in next coronavirus-relief package, he said.
“I don’t know exactly how much we can do based on the funds we have because of COVID,” Donohue said. “There’s always going to be things that need to be done and then go from there.”
Donohue is the latest candidate to announce for the city’s Common Council since Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid announced they would not be seeking reelection last month.
Bill Collins, who currently represents the Second Ward, announced his intentions to run for mayor, and Jim Clark of the Firth Ward, announced he plans to run for the at-large position.
Robin Barkenhagen, the president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, is seeking the Second Ward seat as a Democrat, while Diana Palmer of the Third Ward will be seeking reelection.
Mary Gooden, the head of the Glens Falls Chapter of the NAACP, is seeking the Fifth Ward seat as a Democrat.
In the Fourth Ward, Republican Hank Pelton and Democrat Benjamin Lapham are vying to replace Scott Endieveri, who has reached his term limit.
