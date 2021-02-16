Edward Donohue seeking First Ward council seat in Glens Falls

"I definitely think anything you can do in a commercial sense as far as putting apartments there and getting more people downtown would be a plus for all those businesses down there, which need more people now and in the future to survive,” he said.

“Looking at the business end of it, it makes sense, but I know there are a lot of people that want to keep it a green space, too.”

The city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will also be key moving forward, Donohue said, though he noted there are too many uncertainties at the moment to formulate a recovery plan.

The situation is fluid and will change based on the amount of economic aid provided to state and local governments under in next coronavirus-relief package, he said.

“I don’t know exactly how much we can do based on the funds we have because of COVID,” Donohue said. “There’s always going to be things that need to be done and then go from there.”

Donohue is the latest candidate to announce for the city’s Common Council since Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid announced they would not be seeking reelection last month.