Educators learn from area organizations at Provider Fair

QUEENSBURY — The provider fair that was put on Friday by the Warren County Interagency Committee was three years in the making, said Nancy DeStefano, assistant superintendent for instructional programs with the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES.

Between 50 and 60 organizations came together at the Queensbury Union Free School District’s outdoor athletic complex to connect and network with school districts in Warren and Washington counties.

The event had to be canceled two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warren County Interagency Committee is a group of county agencies, not-for-profits, staff from school districts and other organizations and individuals who work with children and families in need of support and other assistance.

“Our focus is identifying what areas we need to address to provide better support for kids,” DeStefano said.

The idea of a provider fair came about because the WCIAC thought it would be a good idea to bring organizations and school districts together to meet and better understand what services are available. It was also a great opportunity to figure out what each organization does if you did not know before walking onto the track.

Jen Hogan, children’s care manager with Adirondack Health Institute, explained to people what services her team provides for kids in need. They coordinate care for high-risk, high-need trauma children and adults with their health care providers.

“We’ll help them access health services, primary care, food if that’s what’s needed,” Hogan said.

She said that they also help people sign up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. They also aid the parents and health care providers. Hogan said that sometimes it can be overwhelming with the amount that needs to be done for a child.

It can be a balancing act figuring out what is needed, which can lead to doing too much, or not enough, she said.

“We will help them organize, make a plan. Then, do what’s needed first and help them be successful in school and life, whatever the barrier is,” Hogan said.

Hogan, a member of the Interagency Committee, and said the goal of the provider fair was to let school districts know what resources are out there to be taken advantage of.

“You have to work for the whole family and it has to be patient centered,” she said. “If the kid or the adult is not in the center and you’re doing this, the school is doing this and primary is doing this and nobody is collaborating with each other, that’s how you have gaps in care,” Hogan said.

Heather Mattison, harm reduction specialist with Alliance for Positive Health, said it is important to both the school districts and the organizations for events like the provider fair to happen.

She said it is great to network and learn what resources organizations have at their disposal to provide better care and services to those in need.

“A lot of the time when there is an issue with a family in our region, it could have been prevented if they were linked to the appropriate services and supports that are available to them that they don’t even know exist,” Mattison said.

Kyle Gannon, superintendent at Queensbury Union Free School, said he was thrilled with how the event turned out.

He has been a part of the WCIAC for a number of years. The provider fair was a great opportunity for people to come together and learn about the services that are available that they may not have previously known about.

Gannon said that hundreds of school professionals were expected at the event on Friday.

“We thought social workers, guidance counselors, administrators, teacher leadership could come out and learn about this from surrounding districts and be able to go back to the building and work together,” he said.

This first-ever event was provided to the organizations and school districts only, but Gannon said that future provider fairs could see parents invited as well. He said the WCIAC will evaluate how the event turned out, and consider it as a second phase for the event in the future.

“It has been a discussion point,” Gannon said. “How do you let families know these services exist? For us the starting point was to make sure our educators knew.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

