Laurie Guyon, coordinator for Model Schools for the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES, has been named the 2023 Leader in Digital Education Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State.

The award recognizes a SAANYS member who has demonstrated exceptional, creative leadership in harnessing the potential of technology to further teacher and student achievement, the association said in a news release.

In addition to her work with the WSWHE BOCES, Guyon is a statewide trainer and Capital Region director for the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education and an adjunct instructor at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Since March 2020, Guyon has hosted over 400 webinars and workshops to support educators in the region with BOCES, and statewide with NYSCATE. Guyon has trained over 100 educators working towards their Google and ISTE certifications. In 2020, she created 14 self-paced courses for NYSCATE on the computer science and digital fluency standards, tech tools, coding and SEL, and she just created another 10 on implementing the CS/DF standards and on improving student motivation. In addition, she has spoken at conferences about supporting how computer science and digital fluency can look in our classrooms.

In March, Guyon published a book, “SMILE Learning: Leveraging the Power of Educational Technology," on technology integration.

Guyon cites building computational thinking practices into instruction and global collaboration as best practices that will help support student learning, particularly in the areas of cyberbullying, being safe online, ethical hacking, and being kind online, and to help students become better global citizens.

"There are really too many qualifications to list for Laurie Guyon, who has become a household name in the area of digital leadership in our state," said David R. Ashdown, director of technology and instructional support programs at WSWHE BOCES, in the news release.

"Laurie is our north star for the region with instructional technologies," Christine MacPherson, K-12 director of educational technology for Hudson Falls Central School District said in the news release. "She has elevated the conversations and implementation of #TechforGood for administrators, teachers, but most of all students."

Guyon has received several other awards, including for Best Overall Implementation of Technology from Tech and Learning-New England in 2022; the Global Impactor Award, from the Digital Citizenship Institute in 2022; the President's Volunteer Service Award, from ISTE in 2020 and 2021; and the Emerging EdTech Leader award from CoSN in 2020. She was also the BOCES Spotlight Award Winner in 2020 and an NYSCATE Volunteer Hall of Fame Inductee in 2017.

Guyon has been with the WSWHE BOCES since 2018. She taught sixth grade at Schuylerville Middle School from 2008 to 2016 and was the tech integrator for Schuylerville CSD from 2016 to 2018. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees, CAS-SBL and CAS-SDL from SUNY Plattsburgh.