With merger study ended, Fort Edward school board must tackle budget, hiring

FORT EDWARD

The question of whether the South Glens Falls school district should annex Fort Edward pitted neighbor against neighbor in the close-knit Washington County village.

With the Fort Edward Board of Education narrowly voting 5-4 on Wednesday not to go any further with the process, now the community must be put back together.

Board member Ella Collins cited the “toxic” environment in her decision not to put the annexation question out for a referendum.

She criticized the tactics employed by opponents of the referendum — going door to door during the petition drive saying the board is corrupt and calling them “goons and bobble heads” on social media.

They wore shirts that defamed board members’ character and booed people that have a different view from them at meetings.

“I just hope that we can heal and move on for the good of the kids. That’s what we’re here for and not our individual egos,” he said.

Board member James Donahue agreed, saying he did not appreciate the vitriol and the booing and personal attacks at the meetings. These behaviors don’t represent the best of Fort Edward, he said.