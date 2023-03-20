GLENS FALLS — Whiteman Chevrolet will be partnering with Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education on an upcoming presentation at a local elementary school.

The Vermont nonprofit will work with the dealership to support a day of kindness puppet presentations and an anxiety workshop for Harrison Avenue Elementary on Wednesday, according to a news release from the dealership.

Grades kindergarten through four will see Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education's kindness puppets while fifth graders will participate in the anxiety workshop.

"Whiteman Chevrolet is a generous supporter for New York, and they believe resolutely in the importance of community stewardship. Puppets in Education is in its 41st year serving over 10,000 children and adults annually with programs addressing many societal concerns, including bullying, abuse, mental health, disability awareness, anxiety, drug use, and other topics," the news release said.

For more information, www.VermontFamilyNetwork.org or www.whitemanchevrolet.com.