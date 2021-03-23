Whitehall students, teachers happy to be back in school

A limited number of students who felt they needed extra help were allowed to return to school in February.

Because the district cannot fit all of the students in and maintain social distancing, the students alternate in-person and remote instruction.

Dee said there has been an increase in students failing multiple classes, which shows the need to have students in the building for in-person instruction every day when possible.

The 31 school districts in the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES have been advocating for the state Department of Health to reduce the 6-foot social distancing requirement to 3 feet in accordance with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the state reduced the requirement, Dee said he would be able to bring more students back at one time. They can only have 12 students in the class at any one time. Typically, there are 18 kids in a class.

Dee said there are still some spaces that cannot be used because they are still under renovation. The auditorium and gymnasium needs flooring. He hopes that those spaces will be completed over the April recess. The district is also waiting for some cabinets for the science classrooms, according to Dee.