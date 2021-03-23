Whitehall students, teachers happy to be back in school

WHITEHALL — Most Whitehall Junior-Senior High School students set foot in their building last week for the first time in a year, after they faced the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding that damaged the building in late August.
The high school students returned on March 15, and the junior high students started at the beginning of the month.
“I think everybody is just happy to be back and have some sense of normalcy in their lives — to be able to see their teachers, see their friends, and actually be able to participate in some things back in school,” said Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee on Tuesday. “I think it’s been a positive experience all around. They’re doing very, very well back in the building.”
Students were preparing to come back last September when the building was ravaged by flooding in late August.
The Aug. 24 storm dumped as much as 6 inches of water on parts of Whitehall. There was standing water in every part of the junior-senior high school, ranging from a few inches to a few feet, damaging walls, floors, furniture and causing mold.
Dee said he did not think that students would be able to return this year.
“The construction moved along much quicker than anticipated. The contractors did an excellent job, so we could get students back,” he said.
A limited number of students who felt they needed extra help were allowed to return to school in February.
Because the district cannot fit all of the students in and maintain social distancing, the students alternate in-person and remote instruction.
Dee said there has been an increase in students failing multiple classes, which shows the need to have students in the building for in-person instruction every day when possible.
The 31 school districts in the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES have been advocating for the state Department of Health to reduce the 6-foot social distancing requirement to 3 feet in accordance with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If the state reduced the requirement, Dee said he would be able to bring more students back at one time. They can only have 12 students in the class at any one time. Typically, there are 18 kids in a class.
Dee said there are still some spaces that cannot be used because they are still under renovation. The auditorium and gymnasium needs flooring. He hopes that those spaces will be completed over the April recess. The district is also waiting for some cabinets for the science classrooms, according to Dee.
For the time being, he said the school district is holding physical education outdoors and in large group instruction spaces in the building.
This summer, Dee said the district will continue with its capital project to put a new roof on the high school wing and some site work at the elementary building.
Whitehall's legal counsel is still working to obtain money from insurance to cover the damages, according to Dee.
The district’s insurance company, New York School Insurance Reciprocal, had denied much of the school district’s claim because it determined the property damage is the result of flooding and not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.
“They’re quite confident that the district in the right,” he said, referring to the district's legal counsel.
A total of 65 students are choosing to stay remote, about 20%, according to Dee, but he anticipates that will decrease and more people will decide to come back.
Dee said school officials are trying to get activities up and running such as a theater program. Those students missed out on staging any production last year.
“We’re doing all we can to get them the ability to do some sort of show,” he said.
Sophomore Blake Bird, 15, said it is “awesome” to be back.
“We haven’t seen our teachers in real life in over a year. It’s great to see them again,” she said.
The rooms look completely different because of the renovations and are barren at the moment, according to Bird. There are no decorations. Still, it feels great to be inside the building.
“I love seeing my friends in the hallways and just the interaction that we’ve been missing out on for months. It’s finally good to have that back again,” she said.
Bird said she prefers the in-person learning, so she can interact with the teachers and see the lessons up close. She said the teachers did the best they could to adapt to the online format and were able to produce the lessons and interact with the students.
Still, it was tough spending the entire day on the computer, according to Bird.
She said she did not think students would be able to get back into the classroom after the flooding.
She hoped that the state Department of Health would reduce the required social distancing so more students could get back.
“I like seeing my friends, just the atmosphere of school,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.