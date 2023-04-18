WHITEHALL — The former home of the Dolphins swim club could become a space to read and write.

The Whitehall Board of Education is proposing to transform the pool inside the Whitehall Junior-Senior High School into a classroom, after it has served as a storage space since being damaged by flooding in the summer of 2020 and never repaired.

On March 20, the board decided that the pool at Whitehall High School should not be repaired and the area should be replaced with more classroom space. Some voters are concerned they will only be given the choice to approve the budget as a whole on May 16, but will not have a voice in the decision regarding the pool. That won't be the case, according to the district.

Superintendent Patrick Dee said the only step taken thus far is that "the board has determined this is the direction we're going." A public vote on a proposed capital project would provide an opportunity for residents to speak on the measure, but that would happen later in the year.

"Anytime a decision is made in any setting, especially a public setting, it's going to upset people," Superintendent Patrick Dee said in an interview after Monday's school board meeting. "Our job is, as things progress, to make sure we're explaining all of the information to the public, so the public can come out and hear the information. We'll be working very hard to make sure everyone understands the process."

Whitehall resident Lynn Enny has been attempting to rally supporters of the pool on social media, but only one other couple interested in voicing their support showed up on Monday, just after the meeting had ended.

The couple hoping to "save the pool" spoke to The Post-Star in the school parking lot and shared their memories of swimming themselves and later with their children. They said "it was a gem" in the small town and it should be held onto.

The 2023-2024 budget

The full 2023-2024 budget proposal, approved by the board Monday night, sees an overall increase of 3.8% from $19,360,485 to $20,097,501 in 2023-2024. The proposed tax levy sees a small increase from $5,683,334 to $5,711,750.

According to the district's budget hearing notice, the full budget will be available to view in-person and online starting May 2, with a public hearing scheduled for May 8.

The ballot on May 16 at high school from noon to 8 p.m. will not only have the proposed budget for consideration, but also two propositions requiring a taxpayer vote. Wording of those propositions is as follows:

Shall the Board of Education of the Whitehall Central School District be authorized to purchase one 65 passenger school bus for the use of the said School District, the estimated maximum cost thereof, not to exceed a total of $147,241 that such sum or so much thereof as may be necessary be expended from the unencumbered and unappropriated funds now on hand, or shall be raised by the levy of a tax to be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education.

DECREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS: Shall the number of members serving on the Whitehall Central School District Board of Education be decreased from nine to seven, effective July 1, 2023?