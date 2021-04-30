Whitehall school budget would add technology position, keep tax levy flat

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall school district is seeking approval for a $17.807 million budget that includes a new position to improve use of technology in instruction and contains no increase in the tax levy.

The spending plan is an increase of $723,112, or 4.23%, from the current year’s budget. Business Manager Kate DuBois said that $341,000 of the increase is to make a payment on debt from the current capital project. State aid will cover a majority of this cost.

The district is assigning a teacher to the role of coordinator of instructional technology. This person would also be in charge of enhancing the digital literacy curriculum, according to DuBois.

She said the district, which has 687 students, is increasing its library resources and support through a new agreement with BOCES. The budget also includes equipment purchases such as a new floor machine and a pickup and plow to replace a 2010 pickup with no plowing capabilities, and a tractor for maintaining the athletic fields.

The tax levy would remain at $5.683 million — well under the district’s 3.15% tax levy limit.

Property taxes fund about one-third of the budget. State aid would pick up 63%. The district is set to receive $11.207 million — an increase of about $950,000 from the current year.