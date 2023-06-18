For the first time, the Warrensburg Central School District has not one, but two graduates headed off to the military academy West Point.

Doug Duell, principal of the high school, and school counselor Sarah Landers had nothing but good things to say about the two top students — Valedictorian Kailey Bacon and Salutatorian Tristen Hitchcock.

“Both of them are highly motivated, exceptional students and they are really going far in this world,” Duell told The Post-Star. “They’re both terrific kids.”

Bacon, the daughter of Larry and Jonelle Bacon of Warrensburg, is a member of the National Honor Society and captain of the varsity soccer and softball teams.

“It’s been her dream to go to West Point since she was in seventh grade,” Landers added.

Outside of school, she volunteers for the Wounded Warrior Project and is attending West Point with the goal of serving as a physician in the Army.

Hitchcock, a three-sport athlete and state champion wrestler, was recruited to wrestle for West Point.

His mother Bethany Hill is also a French teacher at the high school.

“He just recently found out that he received academic All-American status, through the National High School Coaches Association,” Hill said. “He was very successful throughout high school.”

She shared that Hitchcock is a member of the Warrensburg Fire Department and just received his interior firefighting certification. He hopes to study chemical engineering and continue on in the military.

When asked how Warrensburg fostered the growth of these two graduates, Duell noted the school’s “relatively small” size.

“There’s a good amount of individual attention coming through all of the grades, and we’re a pretty small community so everyone takes care of one another and makes sure their needs are met,” he said.

Hill agreed.

“I think all of the kids have had a great opportunity to have a lot of different extracurricular options, with sports or music, it’s a nice addition to the school,” his mom said. “But it’s nice here with smaller classes and more one-on-one attention.”