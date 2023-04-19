WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Central School District will seek two part-time school resource officer (SRO) positions for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board of Education on Monday voted to budget $90,000 for two SROs — one for the elementary school and one for the junior-senior high school.

At its last meeting in March, the board heard a presentation by Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr about the merits of the SRO program, as well as some recruitment challenges for the position, which is often filled by retired law enforcement officers looking to continue serving in a limited capacity.

“You get that benefit that — heaven forbid — if something tragic started, if somebody entered your school looking to cause harm, you have an immediate resource in your building that would be here to combat that,” LaFarr said during the March 20 meeting. “When you have someone that’s a retiree, especially in law enforcement, they what to retire and do something two or three days a week. They don’t want to retire to another full-time job.”

The board had previously allocated $80,000 in the 2023-2024 budget for the SRO program, but after hearing what LaFarr had to say about pay expectations and recruitment marketability, the decision was made to increase the budget.

“Given the presentation from Sheriff LaFarr, and difficulty in recruiting and then the associated cost with full time versus part time we had some subsequent discussion through the budget discussions,” explained board president Doug West at Monday’s meeting.

According to LaFarr, although SROs are hired through the Sheriff’s Office, part-time officers only work during the weeks that school is in session, with scheduled hours dictated by the board.

Warrensburg Superintendent Amy Langworthy said she would be in contact with LaFarr’s office to discuss next steps in the hiring process.

West added that as the board works with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through the recruitment process, further adjustments could be made.

“We have time to reassess if necessary so if that approach doesn’t work and the recruiting falls short for some reason then we can reconvene and readdress,” he said.