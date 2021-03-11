Warrensburg school officials seek members for long-range planning groups

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Central School District is seeking volunteers from the community to serve on one of three committees to help develop long-range plans.

The plan will affect future decisions including curriculum, programs and budget, while encompassing the district’s mission, vision, and goals, according to a news release.

The three committees will focus on the following topics: student engagement and social and emotional learning, curriculum and instruction and public relations and communication.

The student engagement committee will analyze the effectiveness of the existing programs. It will determine what steps should be taken to better support students emotionally and help them to become more engaged in the school community.

The curriculum and instruction committee will review the district’s curriculum to determine how it meets the needs of the students and how instruction is being delivered. The committee will also consider the district’s current facilities and resources to determine how the effective use of these resources can improve instruction.