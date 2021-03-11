 Skip to main content
Warrensburg school officials seek members for long-range planning groups
WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Central School District is seeking volunteers from the community to serve on one of three committees to help develop long-range plans.

The plan will affect future decisions including curriculum, programs and budget, while encompassing the district’s mission, vision, and goals, according to a news release.

The three committees will focus on the following topics: student engagement and social and emotional learning, curriculum and instruction and public relations and communication.

The student engagement committee will analyze the effectiveness of the existing programs. It will determine what steps should be taken to better support students emotionally and help them to become more engaged in the school community.

The curriculum and instruction committee will review the district’s curriculum to determine how it meets the needs of the students and how instruction is being delivered. The committee will also consider the district’s current facilities and resources to determine how the effective use of these resources can improve instruction.

The public relations committee will assess the effectiveness of the district’s communications with parents and the community at large. The committee will consider all forms of media, as well as policies regarding community engagement and the use of school facilities.

The only requirement is that committee members must be residents of the Warrensburg Central School District.

To learn more about serving on any of these committees, contact Superintendent John Goralski at 518-623-2861, ext. 224.

