Warrensburg school board adopts $21.766 million that preserves programs, keeps tax levy flat

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Board of Education has adopted a $21.766 million status-quo budget that keeps the tax levy flat.

Total spending would increase by $173,577, or 0.8%, from the current year. The tax levy would stay the same at $7.912 million.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the big increase in state aid helped with the budget. The district is set to receive about $12.93 million, which is an increase of about $1.25 million from the current year.

The state funds about 57% of the budget, with the property tax levy making up 36%. The district is also set to receive $700,000 from the first COVID-19 stimulus funding. There is also about $520,000 in miscellaneous revenues, and Warrensburg is tapping about $400,000 in its surplus to balance the budget.

Goralski said the district's enrollment is projected to drop by about 50 students to 648. That has also helped to contain costs.

There are no major changes to programs in this budget.

“We’re just trying to keep our heads above water with all the COVID restrictions at this point,” he said.

There are no ballot propositions.