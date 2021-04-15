 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrensburg school board adopts $21.766 million that preserves programs, keeps tax levy flat
0 comments

Warrensburg school board adopts $21.766 million that preserves programs, keeps tax levy flat

{{featured_button_text}}
Warrensburg school board adopts $21.766 million that preserves programs, keeps tax levy flat

The entrance to Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School is seen. The Warrensburg Board of Education on Monday approved a $21.766 million budget that preserves programs and keeps the tax levy flat.

 Michael Goot

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Board of Education has adopted a $21.766 million status-quo budget that keeps the tax levy flat.

Total spending would increase by $173,577, or 0.8%, from the current year. The tax levy would stay the same at $7.912 million.

Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the big increase in state aid helped with the budget. The district is set to receive about $12.93 million, which is an increase of about $1.25 million from the current year. 

The state funds about 57% of the budget, with the property tax levy making up 36%. The district is also set to receive $700,000 from the first COVID-19 stimulus funding. There is also about $520,000 in miscellaneous revenues, and Warrensburg is tapping about $400,000 in its surplus to balance the budget.

Goralski said the district's enrollment is projected to drop by about 50 students to 648. That has also helped to contain costs.

There are no major changes to programs in this budget.

“We’re just trying to keep our heads above water with all the COVID restrictions at this point,” he said.

There are no ballot propositions.

Voters will also decide whether the district can lease two 66-passenger buses and one 48-passenger bus for a five-year term at an annual cost not to exceed $65,000.

Goralski said voters on May 18 will choose people for two, four-year board seats. They are currently held by Ash Anand and Laurie Rinke.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

At a glance

Warrensburg Central School District budget

  • 2020-2021 budget: $21.592 million
  • 2021-2022 budget (proposed): $21.766 million
  • Spending increase: $173,577, 0.8%
  • 2020-2021 tax levy: $7.912 million
  • 2021-2022 tax levy (proposed): $7.912 million
  • Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 3.3%)
  • Ballot proposition: Authorize leasing two 66-passenger buses and one 48-passenger bus for a five-year term at an annual cost not to exceed $65,000.
  • School board: Two four-year seats up for election are currently held by Ash Anand and Laurie Rinke.
  • Vote: May 18, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., junior-senior high school lobby area outside the gymnasium.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News