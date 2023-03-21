WARRENSBURG – School board officials met with Warren County Sherriff Jim LaFarr to discuss options for moving forward with adding two school resource officers to the district’s 2023-2024 budget.

“We would appoint a uniformed police officer to serve in your school district and they would be a police officer, in uniform, with a firearm,” LaFarr said during Monday’s meeting. “The whole goal of our program is to form a relationship with your students, starting at a very young age, to break down the barriers of the experience with law enforcement personnel.”

Although the intention of the program is to introduce kids to the presence of law enforcement in a positive way, LaFarr said the SROs would also function as a first point of contact if a dangerous situation develops.

“You get that benefit that — heaven forbid — if something tragic started, if somebody entered your school looking to cause harm, you have an immediate resource in your building that would be here to combat that,” he said.

However, LaFarr said, the role of a school resource officer is not to be a disciplinarian.

“If something needed to be addressed formally, the school resource officer would make sure that your school was secure and we would call another officer in and that officer would handle the incident,” he said. “We wanna make sure that anything that’s potentially adverse between a student, faculty and the officer does not take place with the school resource officer.”

LaFarr explained that every other school district in Warren County has already participated in the SRO program, and he has not received any negative feedback. Each district uses the program in a different way that meets its individual needs.

“Some are full-time police officers and some are retirees but they work a full-time schedule,” he said. “(The school board will) choose the time they come in, you’ll choose the time they depart. Some days in might be earlier, some days it might be later.”

A full-time SRO works a full-time schedule patrolling the grounds of the school district during the school year and then continues working a full-time schedule while schools were out of session as a patrol officer for the community. A part-time SRO works a full-time schedule during the school year, but does not continue working while schools are out of session.

Part-time SRO positions are generally filled by retired law enforcement officers looking to continue serving in a limited capacity. But LaFarr those positions can be hard to fill.

“When you have someone that’s a retiree, especially in law enforcement, they what to retire and do something two or three days a week. They don’t want to retire to another full-time job,” he told the board. “Part-time, or retirees, we don’t really have a deep pool. A full-time member, there’s tremendous sustainability, especially if we can get a younger officer that’s going to be in our sheriff’s office for the next 10 years.”

Whether the district decides to go with a part-time or a full-time SRO, and how many of each they feel they need, the county requires funding for the position to come from the district’s coffers.

“If it’s a full-time officer; the county has an expectation that there’s a reimbursement for salary and fringe benefits; health insurance, retirement, those types of things,” LaFarr said. “A retiree typically caps out at about $35,000 but that’s not marketable, that’s not a competitive salary.”

LaFarr estimated that to attract a part-time SRO, the district should consider budgeting $45,000 or more for the contract. LaFarr didn’t estimate the cost for a full-time position, but did reveal that the full-time SRO contract at the Queensbury Union Free School District is a $98,000 budget expense.

“I say this to our county board of supervisors all the time: Professional law enforcement services, it’s expensive, but it’s something that you do not want to compromise,” LaFarr said. “You want the best training, the best equipment. And it’s the kind of thing that really, you might go your entire lifetime and never need it but when you do, you want to make sure that we’re here for you.”

The board had previously voted to approve $80,000 for the 2023-2024 school year budget to be used for the SRO program. Now that they had received more information from the sheriff’s office, board President Doug West said they would need to review what options are financially available before making any final decisions.

“In our next meeting we’re gonna have to have the discussion again about, ‘Are we looking at one or two?’ ‘How much are we willing to spend to make sure that we get a quality candidate or more than one?’” West said at the close of the meeting. “So those decisions will be forthcoming after we have the chance to look at our budget details.”

The next regular meeting of the Warrensburg Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 3, at the Warrensburg Junior/Senior High School, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.