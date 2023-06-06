The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County has a new executive director.

Board President James Kneeshaw on Monday announced the appointment of John Bowe to the organization's top post. Bowe had been serving as the interim executive director for the past year.

Bowe began his career with the Cooperative Extension 21 years ago as a 4-H community educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County. Before his promotion, Bowe held the position of 4-H team leader for the past 15 years while also serving as the assistant director for nine of those years.

"His experience and dedication as a program educator, assistant director, and supervisor of the 4-H & Family Living department have proven he is ready to take on this next vital role," a news release from the organization reads.

Bowe is working on a project with the board, staff, partners and community residents to develop a strategic plan for the extensions future. The organization said it will continue to work closely with the Warren County Board of Supervisors and community leaders to promote Cornell’s programs to enrich the life skills of people in the county.