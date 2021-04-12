Ward named next Hudson Falls school superintendent

HUDSON FALLS — Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward has been named the next superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District.

The Hudson Falls Board of Education intends to appoint Ward at its meeting on Tuesday.

The board is offering Ward a three-year agreement with an initial salary of $167,500. He is expected to begin his duties on July 1.

Ward has been with the Fort Edward Union Free School District for the past 4 ½ years. He began his career in education in 1998 as a science teacher at the Fort Ann Central School District until he was appointed as the Fort Ann Junior-Senior High School principal in 2005. He served as the principal for 11 years.

Hudson Falls school board Vice President Jeff Gaulin said the board is thrilled to appoint Ward.

“After a thorough process involving an online survey for community input, a community forum, and several interviews, the board is confident that Mr. Ward’s skills and experiences will be a great fit for our community,” Gaulin said in a news release. “His collaborative nature and community centered mindset will enable him to successfully lead our district. He is coming to us with extensive experiences that will assist us in meeting our goals for the district.”