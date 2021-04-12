Ward named next Hudson Falls school superintendent

HUDSON FALLS — Fort Edward Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward has been named the next superintendent of the Hudson Falls Central School District.
The Hudson Falls Board of Education intends to appoint Ward at its meeting on Tuesday.
The board is offering Ward a three-year agreement with an initial salary of $167,500. He is expected to begin his duties on July 1.
Ward has been with the Fort Edward Union Free School District for the past 4 ½ years. He began his career in education in 1998 as a science teacher at the Fort Ann Central School District until he was appointed as the Fort Ann Junior-Senior High School principal in 2005. He served as the principal for 11 years.
Hudson Falls school board Vice President Jeff Gaulin said the board is thrilled to appoint Ward.
“After a thorough process involving an online survey for community input, a community forum, and several interviews, the board is confident that Mr. Ward’s skills and experiences will be a great fit for our community,” Gaulin said in a news release. “His collaborative nature and community centered mindset will enable him to successfully lead our district. He is coming to us with extensive experiences that will assist us in meeting our goals for the district.”
Ward said he was impressed by the strong commitment to students that was expressed by the Hudson Falls school board and members of the search committee.
“With that level of dedication, there is no doubt in my mind that great things can be accomplished through our collaborative hard work,” Ward said in a news release.
Ward said he is honored to become part of the Hudson Falls school district and looks forward to building an effective partnership with the entire school community.
“I am confident that through our efforts we can provide the very best experiences and outcomes for all our students,” he said.
Ward earned bachelor’s degree in biology and secondary education in 1998 from SUNY Potsdam. In May 2003, he graduated with his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the SUNY Plattsburgh.
He also successfully completed the Superintendent Development Program from SUNY Oswego in 2010 and holds the following certifications: certificate of advanced study in educational leadership, permanent school district administrator and permanent biology and general science teaching certificate.
Ward will replace Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter.
Ward and his wife, Allison, have two children. He enjoys spending time with his family, attending his daughter’s drama and music performances, and travelling to Major League Baseball parks across the country.
