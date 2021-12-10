Voters to decide Glens Falls school upgrades, field lights

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls School district is seeking approval on Tuesday for a $32.1 million capital project that includes upgrades to the middle school and replacement of the turf field.

A separate proposition would install lights at Putt LaMay Field.

The polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. at Stanford Street School.

The first proposition on the ballot would spend $31.383 million for renovations to the middle school, high school, Jackson Heights and Big Cross elementary schools, as well as the district office. The second would allow the district to spend $736,072 for new lights at Putt LaMay Field.

The middle school will be the main beneficiary of the project. Superintendent Paul Jenkins said the building hasn't had any work done to it since it was built in the 1980s.

"There’s quite a bit in that building that needs attention,” he said.

This would include reconstructing the science rooms and Large Group Instruction Room. Jenkins said the science rooms in the middle school are outdated and are lacking hot water.

"That limits what they can do as far as experiments,” he said.

The Large Group Instruction room was built like a college lecture hall. Seats and tables are on different levels up through the room. This isn't conducive to what the room is used for now, which is more tailored to collaborative learning, according to Jenkins.

He said the area will be revamped with flexible seating, similar to what the district did at the high school a few years ago in the third-floor classrooms.

Another large portion of the project would deal with the track reconstruction and turf replacement at the high school field.

Jenkins said that the turf at the field is 14 years old. Typically you would have to replace the turf after 10 to 12 years.

“We’ve gotten good life out of it, but it’s really at a point where it needs to be replaced,” he said.

The turf replacement and track reconstruction fall under the first proposition of the project.

Field lights proposal

The second proposition is for glare-controlled LED stadium lighting. The first proposition must pass in order for the second one to be considered.

Jenkins said the decision to make a separate proposition for the lights was consistent with what they did the last time lights were up for discussion.

There have been concerns for about the proposal expressed to the district, but Jenkins said that those concerns haven’t had to do with the lights themselves. It has to do with the traffic and activities going on around the field.

“We’ve certainly listened to the concerns and we would work with our school resource officer and local police department to deal with any traffic concerns that came up,” he said.

While incoming Fourth Ward councilman Ben Lapham is in favor of the first proposition, he will be voting no for the addition of stadium lights.

He said that four years ago the proposition for lights did not pass by a vote of 833-549.

“At the time, the superintendent said that he wouldn’t support going another time to add lights,” he said. “He said that if the lights project were brought up again that he would be violating the public’s trust.”

Lapham said the district hadn’t reached out to two groups of stakeholders that he would fall in to — people who live in the immediate vicinity and taxpayers with no children in the school.

For taxpayers with no students in the school, Lapham believes that they are paying and not receiving a service.

“So if we have concerns about high taxes…I think they need to prove that there is value in this for us, that there’s value in it for the students and that there’s value in it for the community,” he said.

Lapham also cited parking as a concern, stating that because the high school is in a residential area, a majority of cars park around the school.

Jenkins responded to this saying that it has been four years since the last vote, and the community has a "renewed interest" in the lights.

"Times change, interests change, and people change. There are members of the community who want lights now," he said via email.

Jenkins said he has heard from people living around the high school who are in favor of the lights.

“People have stood up and said, ‘look, I bought a house near a school district, and I know there are things that are going to happen and go on. That’s part of living near a school,’” he said.

Jenkins said that it’s important to be mindful of the traffic and noise as a result of the nighttime events.

He noted that if people aren’t at the event, they don’t want their evenings turned upside down because of them.

“If there are issues we’ll deal with those issues,” he said. “We’ll make sure that we are cognizant of those things.”

George Normandin, local entrepreneur and philanthropist, is urging voters to think of the big picture, saying that if they don't it will be the kids who get left behind.

"As a father of three children coming up through our school system and someone who has put serious investment on the line to advance our city over the past 10 years, providing the next generations with more opportunity than I had is a top priority," he said.

Normandin feels that the community should vote in favor of the lights if it cares as much about the children as people say they do.

"I believe 10,000-plus children are worth it," he said.

Varsity boys soccer coach Michael Shaver, varsity girls soccer coach Tom Barrows, varsity football coach Kurt Conduzio, varsity girls volleyball coach MacKenzie Pelton and varsity girls track and field coach Kevin Hall all signed a letter in support of proposition two of the project.

The letter notes that every school in the Foothills Council has access to a lighted field other than Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls.

Queensbury also has a turf field with lights up for vote for its capital project on Tuesday.

"Lighted fields have become more than a luxury," the coaches wrote in the letter. "In a district like Glens Falls, that has limited access to outdoor playing space especially with the loss of the Larose Street field last year, the need for a lighted turf field is evident."

Project funding

There is reserve funding to help offset the cost of the lights. When the turf was put in, the district created a reserve specifically for the replacement of the field, and that reserve was funded for 10 years at $25,000 per year.

The total amount in the reserve fund is a little more than $250,000, according to Jenkins.

“That’s all part of the funding stream,” he said.

Taxes would not be raised if the capital project passes. The school district receives state aid for capital projects. Jenkins said 75% of the project is covered by state aid.

The other funding comes from the reserve funds for the lights, about $5.5 million from the district’s unassigned fund balance and debt service from the district’s budget.

“All of these items that are in this project are things that if we don’t address now, they will become more costly repairs down the road,” he said.

