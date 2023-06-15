GLENS FALLS — As part of the third generation of her family in Glens Falls Mary Jean DeSantis was always searching for a way to give back to her hometown.

“My grandmother and grandfather owned the restaurant down the street here on Lawrence and gave away 52,000 meals to service men and women. That has always inspired me to want to give,” DeSantis said inside The Post-Star office on Wednesday. “Then my parents: my father was born and raised in Glens Falls, and then he was the mayor, so he gave back that way and now I love Glens Falls and this is my way to give back.”

The speech pathologist and dog lover just published her first children’s book with fellow Glens Falls native and published illustrator/artist Anthony Richichi about a now locally famous dog, Alfie.

On June 22, 2022, a Pittsburgh, Philadelphia family’s one-year-old Australian Shepard, Alfie, went missing from a now-closed doggie daycare in the city of Glens Falls and a massive search ensued for 16 days until the lost dog was found and returned.

The new book, “Where are you, Alfie?,” explores the true story of the dog’s two week adventure around the city and vividly illustrates the landmarks of Glens Falls.

DeSantis played a key role in organizing search efforts stationed at Rob and Deb’s Frozen Dreams that gained the support of over 100 community members.

“This was definitely a community effort to help this family in need. I really wanted this family to think of Glens Falls as the city that found their dog, not the city that lost him,” she said. “This is a great city that has a lot to offer.”

Richichi said he started drawing for the publisher in 2020, but got introduced to DeSantis thanks to a Post-Star article and a mutual friend.

“Mary saw an article about my racoon book and she had been looking for an illustrator for this story, so it was actually through The Post-Star that we initially connected,” he said.

The pair met at Spot Coffee downtown where Richichi looked through the manuscript and said “this is great, I’d be honored to do it.”

“Anthony nailed it,” DeSantis gushed. “If you look at Warren Street and Glen Street and Rob and Deb’s, Anthony just nailed it.”

Richichi, who painted the Adirondack chair in Centennial Circle, said he really enjoyed illustrating his own city rather than a fictional world.

“The true story aspect was awesome, it felt like we were re-creating history,” he said.

All the proceeds of the sold-out book went to animal rescues and shelters, but the duo plans to release additional versions of the book to include Memorial Day Parade photos, where they rode on a float with Alfie and his family.

The plans don’t stop with Alfie. They plan to mail copies of the book to small town libraries in each state “to put hometown USA, Glens Falls, on the map.”

The next book in the works is about the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree that was cut down in Queensbury in the fall of 2022.

The book can be purchased at www.adkyou.com.