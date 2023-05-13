LAKE GEORGE — Two current Lake George Board of Education members are seeking a second term, but this isn’t their challenger’s first time on the ballot either.

Rosemarie Earl and Jeannine Bieber, both elected to the Lake George Central School District Board of Education in 2020, are being challenged by a familiar face, last year’s school board candidate Linda Clark.

Earl worked as a director of guidance at the district for 28 years before retiring and now serves as chair of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee and sits on the Audit and Finance and Culture and Climate committees.

Bieber currently teaches chemistry, physics and nanotechnology at Hadley-Luzerne Central School District and serves on the LGCSD Athletic and Buildings and Grounds Committees.

Clark spent 30 years as a high school English teacher with two children of her own that graduated from Lake George. She is running to challenge “radical curriculum” changes. She was also on the ballot in 2022, but did not win a seat on the board.

The three women gathered in front of a crowd in-person and online on May 2 to answer pre-submitted questions from voters, as part of a meet the candidates night hosted by the Saratoga County League of Women Voters.

In the opening statements each candidate expressed why they were seeking election to the three-year term.

Bieber began by explaining she experienced what she called a rarity in her first term on the board.

“I started my first term hoping to make a positive impact on our district and ensure that all stakeholders feel valued and listened to,” Bieber said. “I believe it’s rare for a person to experience what they hoped for during the first term on a board, but that’s what’s happened to me.”

Clark, seated to her left, was up next and began by laying out her issues with the current school board members and their decisions.

“Unfortunately, the trust in our public school system is rapidly eroding. The telltale signs of this direction are showing up in Lake George,” Clark said. “This past December, the BOE members, including my two opponents, approved the gender identity policy, which gives the district the power to decide when or if it is appropriate to notify parents if a child expresses gender confusion.”

She also raised concerns about books in the library she believes should be banned or have been in other parts of the country.

Earl said she values her experience both working for the school district and now serving on the Board of Education.

“I have a deep understanding of how this school operates and how the positive culture and climate affect the daily functioning of the school. Right from the beginning of my tenure the board had some very challenging issues to deal with, especially COVID,” she said. “It is important to me that we work for positive outcomes for our students and our current board is firmly committed to our district’s mission, vision and values.”

The three candidates will be on the ballot May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the Lake George Elementary School Gymnasium.

