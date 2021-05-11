Teacher pay, class sizes are top concerns of Granville school board candidates

GRANVILLE — Concerns over increasing class sizes, a lapsed teacher contract and course offerings have prompted five candidates to run for three seats on the Granville Board of Education in the May 18 election.
Incumbents Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen and newcomers Nicole Austin, Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins are vying for the three 3-year seats.
Nicole Austin
Austin did not return an email seeking comment and did not attend a candidates forum held on May 6. She is a mother of four, a business owner and Granville Central School alumna.
She has said she is passionate about volunteering and being active in the community. She serves as both the president of the Granville Parent Teacher Organization and director of Backpacks for Hunger.
“I believe that it’s essential that every child has the right to the services they need and access to opportunities to expand their education in ways that interest them,” she said in a statement that was read at the event.
In addition, Austin said she believes that teachers and support staff deserve resources and a voice in curriculum changes. If elected, she would work to bridge the gap between the community and administrators.
Molly Celani
Celani said she is seeking her third consecutive term on the Granville Board of Education to help the district get back to normal as it comes out of the pandemic.
She said financial oversight is a major responsibility of the board.
“This includes seeking ways to find cost savings, encouraging operational efficiency and approving budgets which reflect responsible spending. This process takes months to develop,” she said in a statement.
Another priority is making sure that students are being motivated and encouraged, according to Celani. She also wants to decrease drop-out rates, improve delivery of curriculum and increase academic achievement.
She said her experience is a valuable asset to the board.
“When making decisions, all students must be considered — not what is good for your friends or family,” she said. “My past board experience shows that I am capable of dealing with the facts of issues rather than the emotions surrounding them.”
Celani taught for 35 years at the Loudonville School in the North Colonie School District. She also was continuing education coordinator at Shaker High School for 10 years.
Connor Hoagland
Hoagland said the district should be adding courses in business and technology. He is concerned that the selection of courses is being watered down and the classes do not seem to be challenging.
“While I would love to see every student that enters our district graduate, a diploma should be earned and not given. If we are to adequately prepare students for their futures, we must instill the importance of a strong work ethic, responsibility and adherence to deadlines,” he said in statement.
Hoagland also wants to address the teacher contract, expired on June 30, 2019. He said the pay issue is causing low morale and high turnover.
“It is embarrassing the extent to which our teachers, especially at certain steps, are paid below their counterparts in neighboring districts,” he said in a statement.
Hoagland is also concerned that the district plans to reduce the number of sections of classes from four to three for kindergarten through fourth grade. That would change the class size from a range of 13 to 16 students in a class to 18 to 22 students in a class.
Hoagland also wants transparency and accountability on the board.
Hoagland is vice president of operations for Keene Valley Insurance Group, which is a small chain of insurance agencies owned by his father. He also founded Hoagland Property Management.
Emily Jenkins
Jenkins said she got interested in running for the board because of changes that the district made to the special education program.
Jenkins, who has a child with special needs, started reaching out to other people who had similar concerns.
“This is just unacceptable for them to do this kind of change without informing parents and giving us a voice. They said ‘you can be our voice,’” she said.
She said one reason given for the change was low test scores. However, she said test scores are low across the board in Granville — not just for the special education population.
Jenkins also said she wants to be an ally for the teachers. Their morale is low, she said.
“I want to be an advocate for our teachers and our parents because our community is feeling kind of beat down at the moment,” she said.
She said the district is cutting teaching positions at a time when it has money in its fund balance and $3 million in federal stimulus money heading to the district.
Jenkins said her husband is a Granville native and the couple bought a house there because the district had fantastic programs and electives. However, those programs are being cut.
Jenkins, who is teacher in Cambridge’s prekindergarten program, said she can talk and listen to anybody.
Shirley Kunen
Kunen is seeking her second term. She believes the top issue is to create an atmosphere that promotes opportunities for all students to reach their highest academic potential and self-development.
“We can do this by hiring/retaining quality teachers and academic staff, monitoring test scores to address areas of concern and to continue maintaining the concept that bullying is not acceptable,” she said in a statement.
She said equal importance needs to be placed on the mental, physical and educational needs of the children. Students need to be brought back for in-person learning.
Another priority is making sure that information and decisions are shared with the community, according to Kunen.
She said she would like to increase participation in extracurricular activities such as school clubs and sports.
“Studies have found that students who are active in clubs/sports learn to manage time restraints, they tend to miss less time from school and tend to score higher in their core subjects. They learn the benefit of representing their school/community,” she said.
Kunen said she is also hard-working and a good listener.
Kunen currently owns Kunen Painting and Property Management and works at the Washington County Department of Social Services as a social services examiner, who helps people in need become self-sufficient.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.