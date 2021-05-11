Teacher pay, class sizes are top concerns of Granville school board candidates

She said one reason given for the change was low test scores. However, she said test scores are low across the board in Granville — not just for the special education population.

Jenkins also said she wants to be an ally for the teachers. Their morale is low, she said.

“I want to be an advocate for our teachers and our parents because our community is feeling kind of beat down at the moment,” she said.

She said the district is cutting teaching positions at a time when it has money in its fund balance and $3 million in federal stimulus money heading to the district.

Jenkins said her husband is a Granville native and the couple bought a house there because the district had fantastic programs and electives. However, those programs are being cut.

Jenkins, who is teacher in Cambridge’s prekindergarten program, said she can talk and listen to anybody.

Shirley Kunen

Kunen is seeking her second term. She believes the top issue is to create an atmosphere that promotes opportunities for all students to reach their highest academic potential and self-development.