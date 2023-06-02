QUEENSBURY — TCT Federal Credit Union has awarded $10,000 in college scholarships to 10 high school seniors who will each receive $1,000 to help finance their college education.

The students, members of TCT Federal Credit Union, were chosen based on their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.

“We are very pleased to award these scholarships to our hard-working young members,” said Jeannie Dickinson, community relations manager for TCT. “It proves that the ‘people helping people’ philosophy of the credit union movement is alive and well and we couldn’t be prouder.”

The high school seniors who received the awards were Teagan Wright, Greenwich Central School; Alayna Wian, Schuylerville Central School; Kendra Jones, Queensbury High School; Emma Townsend, Cambridge Central School; Ryan Healy, Glens Falls High School; Kara Bacon, Warrensburg School; Caroline Campbell, Lake George School; Keegan Collins, Greenwich School; Samantha Peters, Hudson Falls Central School; and Kobe McManus, Cambridge Central School.