CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District residents would see a 2.5% increase in their school taxes for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a proposed budget presented Thursday evening by School Business Administrator Michele Hogan.

Total expenditures would be $24.7 million, an increase of $797,826 or 3.3%. The proposed tax levy would rise by $235,488, which is within the state tax cap for the district.

As part of her presentation, Hogan reviewed employee costs and BOCES budget projections. Salaries are expected to increase 0.4% overall and benefits by 1.5%. BOCES expenditures will rise 14% to $2.29 million.

Hogan called the budget a “work in progress.” Unexpected costs or savings between now and the end of the school year could affect the fund balance. More accurate state aid numbers should be released in late March, she said.

Districts must finalize their budget proposals by May 2. Statewide voting on school budgets takes place May 16.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell did a brief presentation on the proposed $11.7 million capital project. The most common question he has received is how the project will affect taxes, Silvernell said. State aid will cover 79.5% of the cost. Bond payments would start in 2026, the year after bonds for a previous project are retired. The rest would come from the school’s capital reserve fund, so there would be no tax increase. The project will go to a vote on March 21.

If approved, the project will maximize state aid, provide stability for taxpayers, allow the school to keep programs and staff, and will update and improve the school auditorium and adjacent areas. If voters reject the project, the school loses the aid, taxes will increase to replace the revenue, programs and staff may have to be cut, and the auditorium will not be updated, Silvernell said.

When people object to taking state money, Silvernell said he reminds them that “these are taxes people in the district have already paid.” If Cambridge doesn’t take the money, other school districts will. The funds cannot be used to reduce taxes, he said.

In other business:

The board approved two propositions for the annual budget vote and election, to be held May 16. One would appropriate $65,000 for the Cambridge Public Library. The second would allow the lease of three 70-passenger school buses and one 21-passenger school bus, for a maximum of $491,349 for a term not to exceed five years.

The board approved a merger for all levels of boys’ soccer with Salem Central School.

More than 150 students have signed up for an in-school dental clinic to be held March 31 to April 7, Elementary Principal Jerry Gibson reported. “I’m excited to have a resource like that in our school,” he said.

Board member Dillon Honyoust said he’s heard good comments about the school’s weight room, which opened to the public in November for after school workouts. “People are using it and appreciating it,” he said. District Clerk Kate Canini said she’s issued 72 access cards for the weight room, with two or three new requests every week.