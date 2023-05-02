QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack and the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women join forces to offer Girls Go STEM, an annual day of science, technology, engineering and math for regional middle school girls.

On May 16, SUNY Adirondack’s Office of Continuing Education and AAUW will welcome 60 students to the college to explore STEM-related disciplines through hands-on learning experiences.

Among the workshops being offered are the beauty of bees, build a geodesic dome, forensic investigative genetic genealogy and the three sisters of farming.

The keynote speaker is Tenee Casaccio, president of JMZ Architects and Planners. Kristine D. Duffy, Ed.D., president of SUNY Adirondack, will offer welcome remarks.

Girls Go STEM is sponsored by AAUW, GE, Kathleen Grasmeder, NBT Bank, North Country Subaru, Stewart’s Shops and The Foundation of Engineering Education, with support from Crandall Public Library.

According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, only 34% of the STEM-related jobs in the United States are filled by women, with drastically lower proportions in computer, math and engineering sciences, even though women make up nearly half the workforce.

Female academics and professionals from SUNY Adirondack, EyesNY, JMZ Architects and Planners, LKF Consulting Services, Hudson Falls Central School, Global Foundries, Finch Paper, Argyle Central School and Weather Routing Inc. will present workshops to students.

For more information, contact Yvonne Goodwin at SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education by calling 518-743-2238.