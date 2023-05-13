GLENS FALLS — More than 400 SUNY graduates took center stage at the Cool Insuring Arena Saturday for the 61st annual commencement ceremony.

“We gather here today to honor and celebrate the 2023 graduates of both SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Plattsburgh,” said Dr. Kristine Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, as she greeted the graduates and their guests. “You each have a unique story to tell — stories of triumph, resiliency, challenges, and successes. I applaud each of you and invite applause.”

Two students were invited to the stage to share some of their stories. First was Margaret Smith, of Malta, who was a 2021 graduate from SUNY Adirondack, and is graduating this year from SUNY Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Smith spoke about some of the shared challenges she and her fellow graduates faced during their time at SUNY despite their differences, but encouraged her college colleagues to take the lessons learned from those challenges and count them as successes.

“As we embark, I hope that our trials and tribulations, the struggles and the changes are not what we allow to shape us,” she said. “Hurdles are inevitable, but it will be the successes, victories and strengths that we find in these times of uncertainty that shape each of us.”

Next up was Lauren Arena, of Queens, who is graduating with an associate’s degree in media arts. Arena is one of less than 20 people in the world who have been diagnosed with Myoclonic Epilepsy and Ataxia due to a KCNC1 mutation (MEAK). She spoke to her classmates about her struggle and successes as a SUNY graduate.

“Over a short period of time I went a very active child to becoming bedbound, unable to speak clearly, or swallow without choking,” she explained. “At that point, going to college was not on my radar.”

Since her diagnosis, Arena said she’s become a mentor to several other newly diagnosed individuals and started the Lauren Arena Foundation for MEAK Research at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PA, which has directly raised more than $25,000 and lead to a National Institute of Health grant of $2.5 million. Despite needing a wheelchair to get around, Arena followed her lifelong passion for dancing and has competed in several wheelchair ballroom dance competitions. In 2020, she was named Miss Wheelchair New York. That same year, Arena decided to take on another challenge and signed up for classes at SUNY Adirondack to enhance her other passion on graphic design.

“Initially I planned to take one or two course to enhance my digital drawing skills. However, with the encouragement from my advisor I decided to pursue an AAS degree in media arts,” she said. “My experience here at SUNY Adirondack has been invaluable, it has prepared me for my future endeavors and has given me the tools I need to succeed, which what I hope for all of you.”