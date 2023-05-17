NEWCOMB — The Newcomb Central School Music Department held a benefit concert on May 11 to support the North Country Wild Care Organization chapter of Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York.

The concert showcased prekindergarten through 6th grade students in the performance of the musical “Tweet!” and featured a communitywide “Owl About Me” poster display, as well as a vocal recital and performances by the elementary band and MS/HS Jazz Ensemble.

During intermission, representatives from Warren County-based North Country Wild Care gave a presentation on raptor care and education led by Trish Marki a wildlife rehabilitator.

“Needless to say, our community was very generous in donating to their great cause. It was an unforgettable evening for all involved,” said Zhanna Pendell, musical director for Newcomb Central Schools. “We would like to thank the Newcomb community, NCS Board of Education, members of the National Honor Society and our Superintendent, Mrs. Christian Fisher for their support during this Benefit Concert.”

North Country Wild Care operates in Schenectady, Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Albany, Rensselaer, Montgomery, Fulton and Essex counties, according to its website.