QUEENSBURY — Twenty-two students from across the Adirondack region gathered at SUNY Adirondack to celebrate their accomplishments throughout their academic careers at The Post-Star Teen Excellence Awards.

Following a group breakfast on Tuesday morning, the students walked onto the stage of the Northwest Bay Conference Center in Adirondack Hall of SUNY Adirondack to receive a trophy commemorating their hard work.

The awards are distributed to students that demonstrate personal growth, leadership, and innovation along with commitment to the community. The awards were sponsored by Nemer Auto Group and SUNY Adirondack.

"The award was something I wanted to get for a while now and when I saw the email come across my phone that was forwarded to me from principal (Ethan) Burgess saying 'Congratulations-Teen Excellence,' that was a fun little surprise," Louis Pratt of Whitehall High School said.

Pratt was a driving force in relaunching the Whitehall Students Against Destructive Decisions project during the pandemic, has taken trips to Washington D.C. for SADD conferences and now is the Student Leadership Council president for the SADD New York chapter.

As a sophomore, he created his own evidence-informed mental health program that is now being used nationwide.

"It's awesome being here because I know some of the kids that are getting awards and they are so deserving," Pratt said.

Abby York of Queensbury High School was another distinguished student that received an award for her work. She said that her passion for children has empowered her feelings of wanting to making a difference in her community.

York is the senior class treasurer, a member of National Honor Society and the Key Club, student senate member, and more.

"Working with younger children is what I've done while growing up. I'm an aunt. I'm used to the environment and working on leadership with kids is where I feel I can make the biggest impact for the world," she said.

York added a special thanks to her family for their support throughout the years and that her inspiration to work hard and make a difference resembles a domino effect.

"Being able to inspire someone else has always been what I call my center or inspiration. It drives the world and if someone can instill an inspiration in you, you can do that for someone else and that's what makes the world better," she said.

Anna Strader of Indian Lake Central School said her guidance counselor nominated her for the award and although her high school career seemed short due to the pandemic, she remained passionate to make a change.

Strader has been the student council treasurer and is now president, NHS member, a Big Buddies mentor, co-president of varsity sports club, and others.

"One second it was freshman year and I blinked and it's senior year," she said. "It's nice to all come together and be recognized."

Caitlin VanDeusen of Schyulerville High School grew up working on Koval Brothers Dairy Farm in Saratoga with her mother since she was 8 years old.

She said her time working on the farm and with Holstein cows taught her lessons that got her to the Teen Excellence award.

"Right before I learned about this in January, I was named one of the two New York State Holstein Association's Distinguished Junior Members. I show dairy cows and for me it's a big deal and it's been something I've been working towards since I was 8," she said.

Some of VanDeusen's other accomplishments include being the secretary of both NHS and the Schyulerville Future Farmers of America chapter. She will be attending Delaware Valley University in Pennsylvania for agriculture this fall.

"Growing up around farming and seeing all of the hard work that is done there has inspired me to keep up with working to work hard in my high school career," she said.