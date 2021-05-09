Sports, COVID-19 concerns spur six candidates to seek two Queensbury school board seats

She said she wants to take the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as the district moves to a new normal. One priority is to provide resources to address student mental health issues, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Bleyenburg supports using evidence-based research to make decisions.

“I think it’s an opportunity to be innovative and try some new things,” she said.

Bleyenburg said she would like to develop closer ties with community organizations and businesses because they will be hiring local students when they get out of school. The district also has to think about students who may not necessarily be going to a four-year college, but pursuing the trades.

As for the athletics controversy, Bleyenburg said the district needs to move forward.

“I think those on the board made the decision that was best for them at that time,” she said.

She said she has experience in strategic planning, reviewing budgets and engaging stakeholders.

Bleyenburg is married and has two children in seventh and ninth grade.

Benjamin Dickerson