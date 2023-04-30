The Collaborative School of the Arts announced the nominees of the seventh annual High School Musical Theatre Awards and four local schools' spring musicals are in the running.

Glens Falls, Queensbury, South Glens Falls and Schuylerville's theater programs are all up for multiple nominations including best actor, best actress, best set construction and many more.

For Queensbury, the production of Shrek: The Musical received six nominations. Glens Falls' 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee received five nominations, South Glens Falls High received five nominations for Tuck Everlasting, and Schuylerville received three nominations for Once Upon a Mattress.

"This program celebrates the achievements of the region’s theatre students, highlighting the importance of musical theatre and arts education in the greater Capital Region of New York State," the news release from CSOA said.

The awards program is conducted in partnership with The Broadway League and presented by Guilderland Music Academy with media sponsor Times Union.

Officials at Queensbury High School issued a news release celebrating the nominations. Students Carter Sano, who played Shrek, and his sister Delaney, who played Gingy, are up for awards.

“It’s exciting,” Carter Sano said in the news release. “Last year I didn’t get it so I really put a lot of effort into it this year, and it paid off, I guess.”

Queensbury Drama Club will perform “Let Your Freak Flag Fly” during the ceremony, and Carter Sano will perform in the opening and closing numbers as well as a medley performance with the four other Best Actor nominees.

“I’m speechless right now,” Drama Club director Andy Terry said in the news release. “On behalf of the production team, we are just so very proud of these guys and what they’ve accomplished.”

During the spring musical season, schools are adjudicated by a panel of educators, theater experts and industry professionals in 12 performance or technical categories, according to CSOA. When all the evaluations have been completed, scores are tabulated and certified.

The highest score determines the winner in each category and winners are announced during the awards ceremony. The MainStage at Proctors hosts the awards ceremony, taking place at 7 p.m. May 13. The ceremony is modeled after the Tony Awards.

Additionally, students selected from each participating school perform in the opening and closing numbers. A full orchestra accompanies wit direction and choreography by localprofessionals. Winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories travel to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for high school performers, the release from CSOA said.

Tickets are available to the public starting Wednesday, May 3, through the box office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.