SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Organizers of the 45th annual South High Marathon Dance have announced the beneficiaries of fundraiser, which will return to its traditional format this year.

The list of 22 recipients of the money raised included 12 area families as well as several local organizations such as Adirondack Vets House, Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, Cancer Center Community Crusaders, CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Food For Thought, Kelly’s Angels, Inc., Moreau Community Center, Rebuilding Together Saratoga County and Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL).

After two years of being held at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, the event is returning to the campus of the South Glens Falls Senior High School, albeit with a few changes to help keep everyone safe.

“When surveying the students, it was clearly important to them that we try to return the dance to the school after two years away due to COVID measures,” said an announcement from the South High Marathon Dance Committee. “Being cognizant of the need to remain cautious regarding student, volunteer and community members’ health, the organizers have made several changes to the way the event will take place.”

All sales and activities that were previously in the “old” gym at the high school will be held at Tanglewood Elementary School. Any student participating in the actual marathon, including middle school and fifth graders, will each be provided with two passes for parents or other family members. Only individuals with these passes will be allowed into the high school.

Sales and activities at Tanglewood Elementary School are open to the public from 5 to 10 p.m. March 3, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4. Pass holders will be able to enter the high school from 6 to 10:30 p.m. March 3, and 12:30 p.m. to closing March 4. Middle school pass holders may attend from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 4, and 5th grader pass holders 10 to 11 a.m. March 4. Only registered participants, and others as indicated in the official schedule, are permitted on the gym floor. Information regarding parking and shuttle buses will be available at www.shmd.org.

Each of the approximately 700 students signed up to participate in the fundraiser has committed to raising at least $150 on their own, but community members can donate directly through a variety of methods.

Anyone can donate to an individual student’s total online, or the marathon dance in general, through the “Donate” tab on the website. The district’s middle and elementary schools also conduct various marathon dance fundraising activities. The Oliver W. Winch Middle School is holding their annual basket raffle through Feb. 17, with drawings March 2.

A number of area businesses and organizations are also getting in on the dance fundraiser fever with events taking place at St. Michael’s, Feb. 5; Talk of the Town, Feb. 6; Texas Roadhouse, Feb. 9; Battle for the Bridge, Feb. 11; Craft on 9, Feb. 16; Kingpin’s Alley, Feb. 18; The Fun Spot, Feb. 21; Southy’s Pizza, Feb. 22; Southy’s Soft Serve, Feb. 24, 25, 26; Common Roots, March 2; and The Fun Spot (for SHMD 2024), April 13.

For more information on event times and locations, visit www.shmd.org.