GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls High School Class of 2023 celebrated a hard-earned commencement ceremony Thursday at the Cool Insuring Arena, as the first class to graduate following a full school year after the pandemic.

“When I look back at your South High experience, I often think of you as the bookend class,” said South Glens Falls High School Principal, Peter A. Mody, III, as he addressed the 179 graduates. “The last class that had a full marathon experience before the pandemic, and the first one to have a full one after. The last class to at least have most of a full year of high school, and the first senior class to have one after.”

This was Mody’s last year as principal, and he thanked the students for making it a memorable one.

“So many of you have brightened my day with your willingness to making our school better,” he said. “So many of you have given me a reason to smile, and have faith in what our future holds.”

In his final address to the room full of Bulldogs, Mody encouraged the seniors to carry with them the lessons they learned throughout the past four years, and lead the future with kindness.

“Not compromising on your kindness because of how someone else behaves might be one of the single most powerful acts a human being can take,” he said.

Class President Hazel Crossman addressed her peers by participating in one final story time. Crossman read the book “ish,” by Peter H. Reynolds, about a boy named Ramon who discovers that his passion for art is only enhanced when he stops trying to draw things perfectly, and accepts that they look –“ish,” like they should.

“You do not need to be perfect to be worthy,” she said summarizing the lessons on the book. “You don’t need to be perfect to enjoy something. And you most certainly do not need to be perfect to make an impact.”

Crossman challenged her fellow graduates, after the very, “ish” high school experience they’ve all shared, to find their own version of perfection in life, and in everything they do moving forward.

“We all need to let go of this preconceived notion that something is not worthy if it has flaws,” she said. “I hope we all embrace the, 'ish' and in return, we all live, 'ish-fully' ever after.”