South Glens Falls school superintendent indicates support for Fort Edward merger

Fort Edward residents also expressed concern about having a vacant building in the middle of the village if the school were to close. The building could be hit with vandalism and become a nuisance.

A “statement of assurances” between the two districts at the start of the merger study said that South Glens Falls would commit to keeping the Fort Edward building open as an elementary school for at least five years.

Resident Lisa Carpenter said Fort Edward residents believe that the community would suffer from a merger. People bought houses in Fort Edward because of the small school.

“It just feels like there is not a choice on what is being forced on us,” she said.

Orr said the school board of the merged district would be accountable to voters and it would be in nobody's interest if the district were to renege on its promise. The South Glens Falls district would be responsible for the building.

Next steps

Consultant Deb Ayers laid out the timeline for the rest of the process.

After the April 12 meeting in which the draft report is presented, the consultants will send the report off to the state Education Department for its review.