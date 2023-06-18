When:
- 7 p.m., June 22
Where:
- Cool Insuring Arena.
Number of graduates:
- 179
Top students:
- South Glens Falls High School has changed to a Latin Honors system for the first time this year, so there will be no valedictorian or salutatorian. Instead, the district will graduate 15 students with Summa Cum Laude honors; 45 students with Magna Cum Laude; and 37 students Cum Laude.
Keynote speakers:
- Peter Randazzo, high social studies teacher and coach; Peter Mody, principal; Kristine Orr, superintendent; Sarah Smith, senior commencement speaker selected by her peers; and Hazel Crossman, 2023 class president.
Interesting fact: This senior class was the last to have a fully overnight South High Marathon Dance experience in 2020. They played an important role in bringing along members of the 9th- 11th grades to their first full SHMD experience this year to bring the event back to pre-pandemic standards.