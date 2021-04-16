Some schools keeping status quo, even with new 3-foot separation guidance

Despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said that said students could return to school with 3 feet of social distancing, some local school districts are not able to bring more students back into the classroom.
Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said he was hoping to bring students back. However, the requirements have become even more stringent, including making students wear masks all the time — except for eating.
Teachers are even required to wear a mask while being alone in a classroom with the door closed, which Dee believes does not follow the science.
“It’s a huge step backwards from where we were. Our numbers have certainly continually been going down and there’s been zero spread of COVID in the school; but to tighten up these requirements, in my opinion, is unnecessary and yet another way that’s impacting instruction for kids,” he said.
Another requirement is for high school students to stay in a group throughout the day. Dee said there is no way to do that in a high school, where students have different classes.
Dee said he also does not have any flexibility with transportation. He would not be able to space out students adequately on the bus. He would not also have the space for students to eat.
Dee said some school officials have reached out for local lawmakers on this issue.
“What this most recent guidance has done is make it more difficult for schools to bring students back for in-person learning,” he said. “I find it grossly inappropriate that the state came out with these guidelines.”
“If the state would leave us alone and let us teach our kids, things would great,” he added.
Queensbury is also not making any major changes, according to Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon.
“We’re going to stick with what we have right now,” he said.
The district is going to maintain the 6 feet of separation because Warren County is in a high transmission zone, he said.
“We're not even sure we can move to 3 feet,” he said.
The one change the district is making is to reduce the 12 feet of separation for chorus and band students to 6 feet. They will be wearing masks.
The district has been fortunate that students in the elementary and intermediate school have been able to go to school in person throughout the entire pandemic, except for two pauses. The middle and high school students are on a rotating schedule.
The district has been able to bring more students back to school for five-days-a-week learning.
Over 2,500 students attend school either in-person or hybrid, according to Gannon. They still have a little over 500 students who are all virtual. Another 235 students are returning for the fourth quarter of the year.
Gannon hoped that the district will be able to welcome students back in the fall for in-person instruction.
“Hopefully by when we come back to school we’ll be able to be at 3 feet,” he said.
Glens Falls City School District spokeswoman Skye Heritage said that the new guidance is more challenging than one may think, especially at the junior and senior high school level. She shared Dee’s concern that the guidance says that students in middle and high schools should only stay 3 feet apart in classrooms when the same “cohort” of students can stay together.
“Small-group cohorting is impossible at the middle school/high school level, because every student’s schedule is different due to their course selections — that is multi-grade electives in music, art, business, technology, advanced or remedial courses,” she said in an email “Even so, the leadership team is still exploring every option right now because we believe the best place for our students is in our schools."
Warrensburg Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said his district is in the same situation. Every elementary student who wants to be back in person full time has been accommodated and now he is trying to address the issue at the junior-senior high school.
Goralski said the rate of cases in Warren County needs to drop from around 106 per 100,000 people to 100 per 100,000 to move from the high transmission to moderate transmission zone.
“We need everyone to keep vigilant — everyone wear masks, everyone get vaccinated and hopefully we’ll get the kids back to school,” he said.
The Hudson Falls Central School District is going to try to bring students back for more in-person instruction.
Since the start of the school year, the district has set aside Friday as a day for teacher professional development and for students to obtain extra help and independent study.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jon Hunter said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting that the district no longer needs that professional development time.
School officials are looking to bring all students back in person five days a week with 3 feet of social distancing wearing masks.
The tentative date is April 26.
“We will bring kids back five day a week, safe, face to face, very Hudson Falls-ish personal learning environment,” he said.
