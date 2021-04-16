Some schools keeping status quo, even with new 3-foot separation guidance

Despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said that said students could return to school with 3 feet of social distancing, some local school districts are not able to bring more students back into the classroom.

Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said he was hoping to bring students back. However, the requirements have become even more stringent, including making students wear masks all the time — except for eating.

Teachers are even required to wear a mask while being alone in a classroom with the door closed, which Dee believes does not follow the science.

“It’s a huge step backwards from where we were. Our numbers have certainly continually been going down and there’s been zero spread of COVID in the school; but to tighten up these requirements, in my opinion, is unnecessary and yet another way that’s impacting instruction for kids,” he said.

Another requirement is for high school students to stay in a group throughout the day. Dee said there is no way to do that in a high school, where students have different classes.

Dee said he also does not have any flexibility with transportation. He would not be able to space out students adequately on the bus. He would not also have the space for students to eat.