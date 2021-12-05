Some in Cambridge push back against ruling on Indian imagery

CAMBRIDGE — The state education commissioner may have ruled, but the supporters of Cambridge Central School’s Indian nickname and emblem aren’t giving up, as evidenced by a “Restore the Pride” billboard that went up in recent days on state Route 22 south of the village.

“People are furious,” said Greg Woodcock, a Cambridge village resident who spoke at several school board meetings in defense of the Indian. “I plan to talk to the Board of Education as a constituent and taxpayer. I want them to appeal the decision and fight.”

On Nov. 29, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa issued a ruling on a petition brought by four couples with children in the school district. As the petitioners requested, Rosa voided a school board vote of July 8 that reinstated the mascot and ordered the district to abide by a board vote on June 17 to retire it. She gave the district until July 1 to comply.

“Eighty to eighty-five percent of the district wants to retain the name and the ‘war chief’ logo,” Woodcock said. “We’re all up in arms about it.”

Rosa ruled, not solely on the Indian, but because the board reversed a previous vote without submitting any new information or findings that would justify a revote. The state Education Department frowns on boards overturning previous votes unless a board has received and discussed new information that would justify the about-face. Rosa cited cases where boards reversed votes on consolidating schools and assignment of sixth-grade students, and the commissioner voided those revotes.

The Cambridge board switched from a 3-2 majority in favor of retiring the mascot to a 3-2 majority in favor of keeping it when a newly elected board member was sworn in on July 1. The new member joined another new member who had filled a vacancy the night of the school board election.

Those board members “were elected overwhelmingly,” Woodcock said. “Overwhelmingly, the community said, ‘Retain the Indian name and the Indian’s face logo.’”

Woodcock was recently elected to the White Creek Town Board on the Republican ticket. He recommended “talking to some of the other GOP folks” in the heavily Republican area.

“I’m a little disappointed in the decision,” said Arthur Center, chairman of the White Creek Republican Committee. “There’s overwhelming support for keeping the mascot. I don’t see why the people who complained inappropriately would carry more weight than the rest of the community.”

He and Woodcock both said the issue crosses party lines, with Democrats and independents they knew also upset by the decision.

Woodcock and Center said they were perplexed at why Rosa had singled out Cambridge’s Indian.

“What about the Glens Falls Indians, the Corinth Tomahawks, the Lake George Warriors, the Stillwater Warriors?” Woodcock asked.

Center said the Cambridge nickname reflected “the Indian history here and the prevalence of artifacts.” He blamed the controversy on “a few activists who stirred up the community.”

“We have to contact the school board and find out what steps they have to take” to contest the ruling, Center said.

In her decision, Rosa pointed out that the state Education Department in 2001 had urged schools to replace Native American-themed nicknames and imagery “as soon as practical.” Research in the 20 years since then has established that race-based mascots harm children of all races by reinforcing stereotypes, she wrote.

“Commissioner Rosa’s decision is unequivocal, and speaks loudly to the value that NYSED places on logical evidence-based decision making in public education, an approach embodied in the June 17, 2021 CCS BOE resolution,” school board member Neil Gifford wrote in an email. Gifford cast one of the votes to retire the mascot, and he voted against reinstating it.

Gifford stressed that his comments represented only himself and not the position of the board.

“I also value (Rosa’s) references to supporting the social-emotional well-being of students and DASA (Dignity for All Students Act)," he wrote. "Her ruling, and the recent joint statements from the NYS School Boards Association, NYS Rural Schools Association, Conference of the Big 5 School Districts and the NYS Council of School Superintendents, makes it clear that we as leaders in public education have an imperative to advance a learning environment that fosters empathy for the dignity and humanity of all of our students. I respect the commissioner’s decision and her authority as the head of public education in New York state that governs all we do at CCS.”

Gifford noted that “the next steps are yet to be determined” since the school’s leadership team has not met to discuss the ruling, but “while change can be difficult, it can also be an exciting opportunity to forge a new path together.”

Board president Jessica Ziehm and board members Caleb Breault, Dillon Honyoust and Shay Price did not respond to an email request for comment. School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell’s office referred to a statement from the board on the school’s website, saying the board is “disappointed” with Rosa’s decision.

Members of Cambridge for Social Justice were among the eight people who petitioned Rosa, and the group has supported retiring the Indian.

“Central to the decision was the evidence of harm Native mascots do to all students; the CCS board failed to refute that,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page. “The decision impacts only the Cambridge Central School District, but may set precedent for future decisions. This is an important step in the effort to create a safe and supportive environment for all students at CCS. Let’s all work together toward that goal.”

The board’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday in the school’s elementary gymnasium, COVID permitting. There will also be a remote viewing option.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0