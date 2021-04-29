Six vie for two seats on Queensbury school board

The controversy over the Queensbury Board of Education’s decision not to participate in higher-risk winter sports has likely spurred a big interest in this year’s May 18 school election, with six candidates seeking two seats.
A five-year seat and a four-year seat are available. The latter fills the term of Joseph Scriver, who abruptly quit during the height of the sports controversy.
The Board of Education voted 5-4 on Feb. 8 to not proceed with playing basketball and ice hockey. That decision generated considerable public outcry, with students walking out of classes in protest the day after the meeting.
A couple of weeks later, Scriver resigned in a letter to the board.
Issues over sports and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic possibly have led to contested races in Queensbury and other local districts. There are also competitive races in Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Granville, Greenwich, Indian Lake, Lake George, Schroon Lake, South Glens Falls and Warrensburg.
Queensbury rarely has had a competitive school board race in recent years.
All of the candidates are seeking their first term on the board as incumbent Kathleen Holser did not seek reelection. The candidates are: Dawn Bleyenburg, Benjamin Dickerson, Jamey Hardesty, Tafhaim Quick, Brady Stark and James Ward.
Ward, a regional manager at Marble and Granite Inc., had been vocal during the meetings about the return of sports. Stark is a 2020 graduate of Queensbury High School, who sought to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Queensbury Town Board last year.
Two candidates have health backgrounds. Bleyenburg is director of the Center for Public Health Continuing Education at the University at Albany School of Public Health. Hardesty is a clinical operations partner for Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program.
Rounding out the candidates are Quick, who is a project manager/interface engineer, and Dickerson, who is a construction manager.
The Post-Star will be doing a full story on this race and other highly contested races in its coverage area at a later time.
Other competitive races include Cambridge, where five people are seeking two seats. This district also rarely has more candidates than available seats. The ongoing controversy about whether to retire its Indian mascot and logo have generated the large interest.
The candidates are: Tanya Clark, Dylan Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price.
Sports may have been a factor in Granville, where five people are seeking three 3-year seats. The race features incumbents Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen and newcomers Nicole Austin, Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins.
The board initially decided not to take part in basketball but subsequently reversed course. Another issue is teachers are working under a contract that expired at the end of June 2019.
Fort Edward has had competitive contests in recent years as the district has encountered budget problems, and there is an ongoing discussion about whether Fort Edward should merge with the South Glens Falls Central School District. There are three candidates for two five-year seats: Amanda Durkee, John Guglielmo and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman.
Another district that has had contested races over the last few years is Lake George. Issues included disagreements over the direction of the district and some decisions, such as the elimination of the assistant principal position at the junior-senior high school, which led to a protracted lawsuit. Incumbents Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening are being challenged by Steven Johnson and Reinhold for two three-year seats.
Other local races
- Corinth: Lori Baker and Kelly Gilbert are seeking a five-year seat and a one-year seat. The top vote-getter receives the longer term.
- Fort Ann has four candidates for three three-year seats, including incumbents James Allen, Pamela White, Eric Eisenschmidt, and Richard Winchell.
- Greenwich: Incumbent Erin Boivin and newcomer Marie Grimmake are running for a five-year seat.
- Indian Lake: Incumbent Jon Voorhees is being challenged by Allison Lamphear.
- Schroon Lake: Codie Aiken, Ashley Barry and Bruce Murdock are seeking two three-year seats.
- Schuylerville: Amanda Medick and Katie Brunson are seeking one five-year seat.
- South Glens Falls: Incumbents John Farrell, Roger Fedele and Kevin Ostrander and newcomer Marlene DuBois-Germain are seeking three 3-year seats.
- Warrensburg: Incumbents Ash Anan and Laurie Rinke and newcomer Dani Oliver are vying for two four-year seats.
Uncontested candidates
About half the races in The Post-Star’s coverage area are uncontested, which is about on par.
Glens Falls has two seats available. Only one candidate, Laura Kennedy, submitted petitions, so a write-in will claim the other one.
Nobody submitted to run for school board in Hartford. However, Superintendent of Schools Andrew Cook said incumbent Brian Getty plans to mount a write-in campaign to retain his seat.
Minerva also had no candidates.
There are also uncontested candidates running in Argyle, Bolton, Hadley-Luzerne, Hudson Falls, Johnsburg, Long Lake, North Warren, Putnam, Salem, Ticonderoga and Whitehall.
