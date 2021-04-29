Six vie for two seats on Queensbury school board

Ward, a regional manager at Marble and Granite Inc., had been vocal during the meetings about the return of sports. Stark is a 2020 graduate of Queensbury High School, who sought to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Queensbury Town Board last year.

Two candidates have health backgrounds. Bleyenburg is director of the Center for Public Health Continuing Education at the University at Albany School of Public Health. Hardesty is a clinical operations partner for Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program.

Rounding out the candidates are Quick, who is a project manager/interface engineer, and Dickerson, who is a construction manager.

The Post-Star will be doing a full story on this race and other highly contested races in its coverage area at a later time.

Other competitive races include Cambridge, where five people are seeking two seats. This district also rarely has more candidates than available seats. The ongoing controversy about whether to retire its Indian mascot and logo have generated the large interest.

The candidates are: Tanya Clark, Dylan Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price.