QUEENSBURY — As they have in years past, graduating seniors from the Queensbury High School spent one of their last days together giving back to the community Friday for Senior Give Back Day.

The graduates spent their morning volunteering at the Glens Falls Senior Center, Gurney Lane, The Hyde Collection, Hovey Pond, South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Co., Southern Adirondack Independent Living, The Glen at Hiland Meadows, the Warren County Historical Society, the YMCA, the Little League fields on Queensbury’s campus and Queensbury Elementary School.

A group of students also teamed up with the Warren County Department of Public Works to clean up the Glens Falls Watershed property between Peggy Ann and Potter roads in the town of Queensbury. This is part of a joint effort between the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury to maintain and enhance the property.

“It’s better than school for sure,” laughed Maisie Heisey, who will be entering the Arts and Sciences School at Syracuse University next year. Heisey was part of a group of seniors assigned to help out at the Warren County Historical Society. An afternoon spent moving, dusting and organizing book shelves may not have been the first choice for any of the seniors, but Heisey said she and her fellow historians-for-a-day had an unexpectedly good time interacting with history.

“If I’d have known it would be this fun, yeah, I think I would’ve (chosen to volunteer at the historical society,” she said.

“It brightened up the day, that’s for sure. To have some young people, you know, laughing and working hard,” said Don Rittner, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society.

Dr. Stan Cianfarano and Teri Rogers, co-presidents of the historical society, agreed that the time they get to spend each year with the outgoing seniors is special.

“We appreciate it,” Rogers said. “We always get a lot of work out of them, and we teach them a little bit about history. We feed them well, and we really appreciate the extra help that they provide every year.”

“That’s our future generation,” Rittner added. “History can be used in everything you do. If you know what happened before, you can kind of guess what will happen in the future. And that way you don’t make the same mistakes.”

And that lesson wasn’t lost on the seniors. Payton Gray, who will attend Keuka College in the fall to study criminology and criminal justice, said she learned quite a bit more than she ever knew about Warren County.

“If anybody asks me about Warren County, I’m gonna tell them to come to the Warren County Historical Society” she said.

As part of their Give Back Day, the seniors stopped by the Queensbury Elementary School to visit the future generations of Queensbury seniors — an experience that came with equal parts inspiration and introspection.

“It’s really cool to think about, at one point we were there and now we’ve kind of, like, swapped places,” Gray said..

Senior Give Back Day comes as a bittersweet milestone for some seniors as it punctuates an ending to one of the most important and influential parts of their young lives.

“It’s definitely the day where I kind of realize everything’s ending,” said Koda Jones, who is going off to Villanova to study engineering. “I got to see my friends every day, and now I’m not going to get to see them as much.”

The day was set to end with a class cookout and yearbook ceremony, where the seniors pick up their gowns and mortarboards for graduation.

“I’m fine now. Maybe by the end of the day I’ll feel sad getting my cap and gown,” said Ava Stewart, who will attend Virginia State on a soccer scholarship. “I’ve made lifelong friends.”

Jones and Stewart were both part of a team doing landscaping work at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area, along with high school counselor Molly D’Arcy, who said the seniors take a lot of pride in Give Back Day.

“Maybe it’s the aspect of doing it as a high school community, doing it together with their peers that they know they’re parting ways with. It’s just one last big team effort to give back before they go off to their next chapter,” she said.

D’Arcy pointed out that this particular group of graduates constitutes the “resilient” class that was hit hardest with COVID restrictions when they were freshmen in 2020.

“I think it’s a really special group if you think about what they’ve gone through,” she said. “To be able to do this day is extra special.”