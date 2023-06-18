When:
- 7 p.m., June 22
Where:
- Black Horse Stadium.
Number of graduates:
- 105 students, with a special posthumous diploma awarded to Dan MacMillan who passed away Jan. 2, 2022.
Valedictorian:
- Lillian Letzring
Salutatorian:
- Alayna Wian
Rest of top 10:
- Christopher Buettner, Lucas Fitzgerald, Sofie Lamodi, Anthony Luzadis, Draven Mueller, Arielle Sowle, Irene Torres-Guzman, Caitlyn VanDeusen, Megan Vianese, Abigail White, Elliott Woods, and Jocelyn Zapien-Espinosa.
Keynote speakers: High School Principal James Ducharme, Assistant Principal Nate Kocak, Board of Education President Michael Bodnar and Class of 2023 President Arielle Sowle.
