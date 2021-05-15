Restoring programs and staff and recovering learning lost to the COVID-19 pandemic are the goals of local school districts in budgets that go before voters on Tuesday.

Districts are bringing back extracurricular programs and positions that had to be cut because of budget issues. They are also adding counselors to help students deal with the emotional fallout from the pandemic and implementing programs to help struggling students.

“If there’s an overriding theme to this year’s budget, it would be recovery — looking to kind of pull out of the pandemic and everything that schools have been through in the last year,” said New York State School Boards Association spokesman David Albert.

Fort Edward

One local district, Fort Edward, has similar goals to restore programs and positions. After the budget was defeated by voters last year, school officials were forced to go to a contingency budget and lay off teachers and eliminate all extracurricular activities and sports.

Some of those athletic programs and clubs were restored thanks to private fundraising, but not all. The Board of Education had approved a nearly $11 million budget, which brought back teachers, sports and activities.

The tax levy would increase up to the district’s 12.78% cap. The limit is a high number because payments-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements are one factor that can be excluded from the calculation.

However, taxes were going to decrease for residents. A PILOT with Irving Tissue is coming off the books and the full assessed value of $22 million was coming back on the tax rolls.

However, Fort Edward’s then-assessor, Vicki Hayner, lowered the value to about $16 million because the town is at a 73% equalization rate. Then, she dropped it to $11 million after getting an outside opinion. After public outcry, she abruptly resigned at the Fort Edward Town Board’s May 7 meeting.

With the PILOT expiring and the property going back on the tax rolls, the district was initially projecting the tax rate would decrease by about 72 cents, from $29.27 to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value. But the drop in the assessed value of Irving Tissue will mean the tax rate will rise about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Despite the last-minute change in assessment, the board on May 4 decided to stick with its original tax levy increase.

“We’re really hoping that the community will come out and support the budget, knowing that what we put in there are things that our students need. They’re not ‘wants.’ They are needs for our students to compete with students at other schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward.

Because of budget cuts, the district went from two class sections in the early grades to one. Ward said the additional teachers are needed. Some classes currently have 30 or more students in them, which Ward said is much higher than the district’s normal range of 15 to 20.

Fort Edward is also in the midst of a merger study with South Glens Falls. The consultant’s report will be presented to the joint advisory committee on June 14. Then, the next step is for both boards to establish a date for a nonbinding referendum, which would have to pass in both districts to move to the next step of a binding referendum.

The merger study is a top issue for the three candidates running for two seats on the Fort Edward Board of Education. Amanda Durkee and John Guglielmo are opposed to the merger, and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman supports it and believes the process should at least go forward so the public has a chance to weigh in on it.

Information about school budgets in The Post-Star’s coverage area can be found at poststar.com.

2021 school voting summaries School district voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets and school board candidates. Here are summaries of what will be voted on in The Post-Star's coverage area.

Tax increases kept low

Excluding Fort Edward and Granville, another outlier, the average increase among the 28 other school districts in the local area is 1.32%.

The average tax levy increase being proposed statewide is 1.3%, according to Albert, of the New York State School Boards Association. He said that is right on par with inflation. Over 500 districts out of the 660 in the state have proposed tax levy increases of 2% or below.

A massive $3 billion increase in state aid — thanks to federal stimulus money — helped keep the tax increases low.

Some school districts are not increasing their tax levy at all including Corinth, Hudson Falls, Salem, Warrensburg and Whitehall. Granville is decreasing it by 8.48%. School officials have said the larger increase was due to the state aid increase and an effort to “right-size” the budget.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The average spending increase statewide is about 2.7%, according to Albert. Locally, it is a little lower at 1.97%.

Pandemic drives interest in school races

The pandemic is thought to be responsible for a slight uptick in school board races.

Albert said the association was not able to do a formal survey of districts to find out how many people are running for school boards. However, anecdotally, he has heard there are more candidates running.

He attributed the increased interest to people reacting to their district’s response to the pandemic and expressing concerns about learning loss and wanting to return to full-time in-person learning.

“It’s an opportunity for people to get involved in decision-making at the local level. People have strong feelings one way or the other,” he said.

Locally, Queensbury has the first competitive race in nearly a decade with six candidates seeking two seats: Dawn Bleyenburg, Benjamin Dickerson, Jamey Hardesty, Tafhaim Quick, Brady Stark and James Ward.

One is a five-year seat and one is a four-year seat to fill the term of Joe Scriver, who abruptly quit in March. Scriver was one of the board members who voted against the district participating in the higher-risk winter sports of basketball and hockey.

The decision prompted considerable community outcry, including a walkout by students.

The controversy over athletics was cited specifically by Ward and Stark in their decisions to run. Two candidates have health care backgrounds. Bleyenburg is director of the Center for Public Health Continuing Education at the University at Albany School of Public Health. Hardesty is a trained infectious disease epidemiologist who works as clinical operations partner for the Be the Match/National Marrow Donor Program.

Sports, or more specifically whether Cambridge should retire the district’s Indians nickname and logo, prompted a large field of candidates. Tanya Clark, Dylan Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price are vying for two open seats. Cambridge has not seen that many people running for the board in recent years.

Granville also has a highly competitive race. Newcomers Nicole Austin, Connor Hoagland and Emily Jenkins are challenging incumbents Molly Celani and Shirley Kunen for three 3-year seats. Among the issues cited an outstanding teacher contract and concerns over curriculum and programs.

There are also contested races in Fort Ann, Greenwich, Indian Lake, Johnsburg, Lake George, Saratoga Springs, Schuylerville, South Glens Falls, Ticonderoga and Warrensburg.

Few ballot propositions

Few districts have any special ballot positions other than bus purchases. North Warren voters will be asked to decide whether to transfer $210,000 from fund balance to complete a $400,000 project to make improvements to the athletic fields.

Three districts are seeking approval to create capital reserve funds. Granville is seeking approval to create a capital reserve fund and transfer up to $700,000 in initial seed money for it. Salem wants voters to authorize establishing a fund that would be funded with surplus. The fund would be capped at $1.5 million. Newcomb wants to establish a bus purchase reserve fund.

Other initiatives

Districts such as Fort Ann and Fort Edward are bringing back prekindergarten. Bolton, Greenwich, Hudson Falls and Johnsburg are among schools that plan to add summer academic recovery programs to offset learning loss.

“I think the general consensus is remote learning is not as effective as in-person learning,” Albert said.

Granville is adding a social worker and Hadley-Luzerne is adding a counselor.

“We’re starting to see districts adding staff such as counselors and social workers to address a need for an increase in student mental health services,” Albert said.

A portion of the funds from American Rescue Plan stimulus money must go to address learning loss, according to Albert. The school districts in this area are set to receive a total of about $35 million over three years.

School officials are hopeful about the future with this new infusion of stimulus money, but Albert said the funds will go away in three years.

“They’re being cautious about putting in programs that may not be sustainable if, in fact, the aid does not come through,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.