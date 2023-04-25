HUDSON FALLS — Students at Hudson Falls High School got a crash course in impaired driving Tuesday, thanks to the Save A Life Tour.

“We always say, ‘if you can’t do it here, you can’t do it out in the real world,’” said Christopher Rich, road manager with the program.

The Save A Life Tour started in 2003 as an awareness initiative on military bases, but as word spread of its effectiveness, so too did its demand.

“It just kinda had the domino effect or one school to the next, high schools, colleges, and it just became bigger,” he said.

The program proceeds with a video about the dangers of driving while impaired, then takes that lesson a step further by letting student get behind the wheel of a virtual reality simulator with delayed controls.

Rich describes the program as “preventative maintenance,” as the point of the simulations are to show young people in real time how quickly accidents can occur if they’re not able to pay full attention to their driving. Unlike similar programs, the Save A Life Tour doesn’t just focus on preventing drinking and driving, or driving while under the influence of illegal drugs, Rich said the program brings awareness to students that impairment can come from a number of legal means as well.

“That impaired sim goes across the board, it could be, like doctors’ prescriptions, it could be marijuana, it could drugs, alcohol, anything like that,” he said. “Tylenol PM, you shouldn’t be driving if you’ve taken a Tylenol PM.”

The program partners with other law enforcement agencies to bring the program to area schools. The Hudson Falls event was co-sponsored by New York STOP-DWI.

“Hopefully they’ll never have to deal with this, but education is power, said John Winchell, Washington County undersheriff and STOP-DWI coordinator for the county.

Winchell was on hand during the presentation, along with other officers, to spread the word about the state-funded “Have a Plan” app.

“Every kid should that plan set up with their family or somebody close that they trust that they can call and say, ‘hey, come get me, something screwed up, things didn’t go as planned, I need a ride,’” he said. “This is that backup plan. You hit the app. It knows by the location of your phone — all the local Lyft, Uber, contact numbers, bus routes, cab companies, a safe ride home.”

Pierce Rohm, a junior at Hudson Falls High School tried the simulator, and said it was more difficult than he thought.

“I had my friend tell me that it’d be delayed, but it was a lot more than I thought it would be,” he said. “You would go to the left, and then you’d turn right, and you’d keep going left.”

After trying out the simulation, students were encouraged to sign a pledge stating that they wouldn’t drive while impaired. After his turn in the VR hot seat, Rohm said he got the message loud and clear.

“Well I’m never gonna be under the influence and drive,” he said. “And I’m not gonna text and drive.”