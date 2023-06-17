- When: June 23, 7 p.m.
- Where: 41 East Broadway. In case of rain, the ceremony will be in the gym.
- Number of graduates: 36
- Valedictorian: Adair Hoge
- Salutatorian: Eli Thetford
- Others in the top 10: Taylor Cary, Mary Kate McPhee, Alexandria Cary, Mia Wilk, Gabriel Gallagher, Kayla McCauliffe, Mattison Jackson, Abigale Harding.
- Speakers: 7-12 Interim Principal Damian Switzer and Superintendent of Schools Julie Adams.
- Interesting facts about the Class of 2023: The class has three foreign exchange students: Mei Hashimoto from Japan, Riga Sadiku from Kosovo, and Oliver Toth from Hungary. The class motto is “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra” — John Ruskin.
Salem Washington Academy graduation
