SALEM — Students, parents, and teachers pleaded with school officials this week to balance the Salem Central School District's 2023-2024 budget by cutting seven teachers.

During Monday's regular school board meeting, held one night early because of an impending snowstorm, Superintendent of Schools Julie Adams proposed reducing a $695,000 budget deficit by cutting three K-6 teachers, one 7-12 English teacher, one 7-12 math teacher, one K-12 reading teacher and the 7-12 business teacher. The projected savings, including salaries and benefits, would come to $655,952, she said.

Some of the teachers were hired with federal COVID relief funds to help students recover. Funding for one of those positions has expired, Adams said. The money was expected to last until 2024 but the district had to spend the funds on other needs, such as purchasing Chromebooks, she said.

In addition, the district had expected that other teachers would retire and that would free up funds to retain the new teachers. However, fewer teachers retired than expected. The district also has higher expenses due to rising health insurance rates, inflation and unexpected “special needs,” she said.

The draft budget Adams presented is $2.1 million above the current year’s $15.7 million. The projected increase in revenues is $1.5 million but that is less than anticipated expenses, she said. The district's allowable tax levy, which is based on a formula that includes factors such as inflation and the previous year's tax levy, is capped at a decrease of 2.9%.

As a result, the amount the district can raise by taxes would drop from $5,095,164, which was already down $129,000 from 2021-2022, to $4,946,670. Overriding the tax cap would require a supermajority, or 60%, of district voters to approve the budget proposal.

“We don’t have a million dollars in extra fund balance” to help balance the budget, Adams said.

Robert Ceglowski, who was on the school board when the new teachers were hired, reminded the board that the COVID funds were expected to keep the teachers on payroll for three years, until 2024. He and several others among more than 25 people in attendance wanted to know why the money was running out now.

The business teacher’s position is on the block because of low enrollment, Adams said. She suggested that students could take other courses, such as agriculture and STEM, to fulfill their career and technical education requirement. Students who need extra help in reading might be able to receive it from other teachers or other programs, she said.

Several people urged Adams to keep business teacher Colleen Fish. Others praised their children’s elementary school teachers and balked at the prospect of returning to larger class sizes.

Matthew Gardner, a recent graduate, said he had been enrolled at five high schools before coming to Salem.

“Salem was the first school to stop and look at me as a person,” Gardner said. He didn’t drop out during COVID “because the teachers wouldn’t let me. There’s people that matter here.”

Student board member Lexus Marquis said she had been approached by many students who told her, “This teacher has impacted my life.” Cutting any of the school’s teachers “could have a negative impact on many students’ lives,” she said.

Stopping planned and current capital projects isn’t a solution, Adams and school business manager Karen MacGregor said. The capital projects have been approved by voters and under state law, those funds can’t be used for other purposes. Most of the school’s reserves are for defined purposes, such as repairs, and can’t be released without voter approval.

Despite the projected deficit, “we’re not running out of money,” MacGregor said.

Adams acknowledged the problems caused by a high turnover in administrators. She said she hopes to have nominees for elementary and high school principals for board approval in April.

The budget presented Monday is a draft, Adams stressed. “We have not made a decision,” but choices are increasingly limited, she said. More budget workshops are scheduled for April 3 and 18. The board must adopt a proposed budget by April 19.